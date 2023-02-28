International students get taste of NZ farming and good technology practices

HeyJoung Choi-Millward, left, programme co-ordinator for Massey University's international short courses, talks with Korean students Yeyoung Ryu and Seongmin Jeong at Awapuni Community Garden.

A group of international students from South Korea have been given a glimpse of the differences in agricultural practices between their country and New Zealand.

Forty-one students from 18 South Korean universities, majoring in agriculture, horticulture and food technology, have been in Manawatū for a 10-week international short course.

They have learnt about farming; agribusiness and international markets; business skills; breeding and genetics; the food industry; farm production; agricultural status; hazard control and safety procedure; stock health and handling; plant genetics and plant growth; government regulations; and hands-on learning, including visits to places such as Fonterra’s Pahīatua site.

One of the visits was to Awapuni Community Garden, where the students were taught about the work being done by Manawatū Food Action Group.

Yeyoung Ryu and Seongmin Jeong were among the group of students working in the community garden.

Ryu said the agricultural practices in New Zealand were different to what he was used to.

“In South Korea a farmer has one hectare and that's considered a big farm. I can't compare.

“I’m a strawberry farmer in South Korea ... whenever I walk by a park [in New Zealand] that's basically flat, I think it would be really great if it was a strawberry farm.”

Jeong said they had visited farms and attended lectures about agriculture and sustainability. They also learnt about Māori culture and visited a marae.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A group of students lend a hand at Awapuni Community Gardens.

She said the environment and climate was very different in New Zealand.

“In winter [in South Korea] you need to protect the plants because it’s so cold, down to minus 10 or 20 degrees.”

Interested in climate change, she was thinking about coming back to New Zealand to study for her master’s degree.

HeyJoung Choi-Millward, the programme co-ordinator for Massey University's international short courses at professional and continuing education, organised the trip.

She said it was the first international group of course students to come to the Manawatū campus since Covid-19.

The course, which had just finished, consisted of three weeks of online study and seven weeks of face-to-face study at Massey.

Massey had worked closely with groups like EPIS, FAO Korea, Education Korea, Education New Zealand, the Ministry for Primary Industries, farmers, companies and host families.