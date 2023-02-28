Inquiries into Palmerston North firearms incident under way

Police appeared to focus their efforts outside a home on Havelock Ave.

A large presence of emergency services could be seen on a Palmerston North street on Tuesday after reports shots were fired.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were called to Havelock Ave at 12.38pm for what appeared to be an “ongoing incident”.

“We responded with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.

”We assessed and treated one patient in minor condition at the scene.”

A police media spokesperson said they received reports of shots fired at 12.35pm.

Police were in attendance making inquiries.

They were not aware of any reported injuries.