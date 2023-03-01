Returning to the 'love capital' of New Zealand

Annie Ruth is coming to Palmerston North put on their show in the Dark room in March. It’s about a woman looking back on her life.

In The Book Addict, Annie Ruth reveals stories from her life - an adventurous one that has taken her around the world, including finding a second home in Greece.

The show, where Ruth looks back on her life, is coming to Palmerston North in March at The Dark Room.

Her whirlwind career culminated in her role as director of Toi Whakaari: New Zealand Drama School for almost 15 years.

It covers journeys, transformations, adventures and misadventures. Her stories veer from funny to tragic, dangerous to joyous, sexy to challenging and are always the unvarnished truth.

READ MORE:

* The bookseller at the end of the world

* New Zealand's top drama school apologises to students for harm

* Coaxing madrigals out of morons: The life of Wellington music teacher Laughton Pattrick



Reviewer John Smythe said Ruth formed the nucleus of a dynamic world of human experience that became “highly active in our imaginations”.

“It’s as good as a book only better because we get to share the experience together.”

Ruth said it was a pleasure to bring The Book Addict to Palmerston North.

“For me, it’s the romance capital of New Zealand.”

She met the woman who would become her wife shortly before taking up a contract to act in Steel Magnolias at Centrepoint. They had now been together 33 years.

Every weekend this romance blossomed when her new love drove from Wellington in her Hillman Super Minx to see Ruth act.

After they had been together about three months, they were awarded the then Manawatū Evening Standard’s theatre award for romance of the year.

This was in 1989 and Ruth believed it may have been the first time a lesbian relationship was celebrated in such a public way.

The Book Addict has been performed in theatres, a pub and people’s homes, needing only an audience and the storyteller to create this intimate event.

Ruth sits perched on a bar stool as she sips a cocktail amid a myriad of books that have influenced her life.

“We need to tell our stories. Every life has extraordinary stories to offer.”

The Book Addict

Directed by Robin Payne.

March 10 at 7.30pm.

March 11 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The Dark Room, 283 Church St, Palmerston North.