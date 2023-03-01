One person hospitalised after cars collide at Palmerston North intersection

Four St John units were sent to a collision between two cars on the corner of Palmerston North’s Taonui and Walding streets this morning.

Two people were hurt after cars collided at a busy intersection in Palmerston North on Wednesday morning.

St John rushed to the corner of Walding and Taonui streets after being alerted to the crash at 8.46am, a St John spokeswoman said.

“We had one first response unit and two rapid response vehicles, and one ambulance respond to the scene.”

St John staff checked over two people who were in minor and moderate conditions.

The person in moderate condition was taken to Palmerston North Hospital.

A spokeswoman for police said “the east bound lane was blocked for a short time”.

A Te Whatu Ora MidCentral spokesperson said the person had since been discharged from hospital.