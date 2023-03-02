What's on in Manawatū: March 1 to 5

Nina Kereama-Stevenson and Cameron Dickons are the eponymous stars of Romeo & Juliet, being staged in the rose gardens of Victoria Esplanade in Palmerston North.

Get outside and enjoy a weekend packed full of late summer events.

Friday

Summer Shakespeare: Romeo & Juliet in the rose gardens at Victoria Esplanade in Palmerston North, 7pm. Final show Saturday. Koha entry.

Makeshift Parachutes: 8pm at The Stomach in Palmerston North. A party of psychedelia, rock and sci-fi. Tickets from undertheradar.co.nz.

Saturday

Kids n Country: Children have a crack at rural games, from 10am to 1pm, Manchester Square, Feilding.

Pathways at St Andrew: Open day from 2pm to 4pm, celebrating the re-opening of this church after nearly six years of closure. Explore the refurbished and earthquake-strengthened interior, meet the mayor and enjoy refreshments and pipe organ music, children’s activities.

Sunday

Walk to D’Feet MND: From 10am, beginning at He Ara Kotahi walking bridge in Palmerston North. Fundraising walk to provide support for people living with motor neurone disease. Register at www.mndwalk.org.nz.

Android dogs: An exhibition of android dogs is being held alongside a plush toy dog show, Te Marae o Hine/The Square, 2pm.

Hokowhitu Farmers’ Market: From 9am at the village centre. A range of artisan and local produce.

Monday

I Tri’d The Tri: Annual triathlon series for kids aged 4-12 begins at Skoglund Park in Palmerston North. New registrations from 4.30pm, races from 5.20pm.

Upcoming

Big Drum Off: Rodger Fox Big Band 50th anniversary show, at Globe Theatre, Palmerston North, March 7.

New Zealand Rural Games: In Te Marae o Hine/The Square, March 10-12. Features a range of farm skills contests from fencing and shearing to cowpat-throwing.

Pip Payne and Wayne Mason: Live at Hokowhitu Bowling Club, March 11, 7.30pm. $25 on the door.

Central Districts Field Days: An agricultural showcase that attracts over 27,000 people for three days, to Manfeild where they connect, discover and experience the future of primary industries. From March 16 to 18.

Oklahoma!: At the Speirs Centre, from March 16, the classic musical is being staged by Palmerston North Boys’ and Palmerston North Girls’ high schools’ senior production troupe.

Festival of Colour: From 6pm in Te Marae O Hine/The Square, Palmerston North, March 17. Cover your friends and family in paint powder while DJs play, celebrating the Hindu tradition of Holi.

Kids’ TRYathlon: 8am to 1pm at Ongley Park. Open to children aged 6 to 15.

Ongoing

An Act of God: At Centrepoint Theatre from 7.30pm. Comedy written by the Emmy award-winning head writer of The Daily Show. Until March 18.

Feilding Farmers’ Market: From 8.30am at Manchester Square each Friday to 1pm.

Jazz Cafe: Every Thursday from 6pm-8pm, Viva Cafe and Bar, 21 Rangitīkei St.

A Rural Perspective: Exhibition by Manawatū artist Graham Christensen at the Feilding Art Centre, 104 Manchester St, until March 30. Open weekdays 10am - 4pm, Saturdays 10am - 1pm.

Herstory of Women’s Rugby: Exhibition from the New Zealand Rugby Museum charts women's rugby in New Zealand, from 1888 to the World Cup victories of the Black Ferns.

St Brigid's Indoor Bowling Club: Every Tuesday night, 7.15pm at St John's Hall, Camden St, Feilding. Contact Doreen 021 158 1609.

Artmosphere: The Bachelor of Creative Media at Te Pūkenga celebrates graduates’ work across multiple media at Te Manawa. Until March 12.