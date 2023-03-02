Bikes For Blokes charity riders cruise through Manawatū in pursuit of $400,000 goal

Bike For Blokes riders, in blue, supported by Manawatū cyclists heading toward the Pahīatua Track, raising money for men’s health and cyclone relief.

A pit-stop in Palmerston North was a homecoming of sorts for one of six cyclists pedalling the length of New Zealand to raise money for men’s health and flood relief.

John Kendrick, 58, was among the Bike For Blokes riders enjoying a breather and a bite to eat at the Elm Cafe on Thursday, fuelling up after an enjoyable 42-kilometre cruise from Marton.

A plumber by trade, he said he had lived in Palmerston North in his younger days before love led him to Auckland in 1987.

The riders were on day 10 of a 26-day excursion, from Cape Reinga to Bluff, challenging themselves to raise $400,000 for The Prostate Cancer Outcomes Registry, Farmstrong and flood relief following Cyclone Gabrielle.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's worst storm? Cyclone Gabrielle in charts

* 'This one has us worried': New Zealand prepares for Cyclone Gabrielle

* Cyclone Gabrielle to hit Northland, bad weather already at Cape Reinga



Kendrick said they had seen the impact of the cyclone further north, from a road washed out to stream banks where floodwaters had clearly risen 10 to 15m to meet the road.

“You couldn’t have imagined it.”

The team was on target to reach Bluff on March 16, averaging about 110 to 115 kilometres a day. To date almost $132,000 had been raised.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The Bike For Blokes team consists of Andy Baird, who is pictured right, John Kendrick, Mark Withers, Bruce and Rose Cotterill, and Paul Muir.

Bike For Blokes was started in 2022 when Bruce Cotterill and Paul Muir rode the length of the country, raising $217,000 for men’s health.

Kendrick is one of four riders to join them this year.

The ambition to support men’s health started among a group of friends at an Auckland golf club through personal experience, he said.

They knew several men who had suffered from prostate cancer, and two friends who had taken their own lives.

The hope was to raise $150,000 for each of the men’s health charities, and anything over $300,000 would go to support flood relief.

A number of local riders joined the group for the Marton to Palmerston North leg.

Kirkland said it was “downhill all the way”, and they made good time cycling at a speed of about 40kph .

That was expected to slow somewhat as they headed over the Pahīatua Track.

On Friday they would tackle a 105km ride from Pahīatua to Greytown before a rest day on Saturday.

The team’s progress can be tracked at bikeforblokes.co.nz where donations can also be made.