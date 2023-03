Police are trying to find a “suspicious” ute in Palmerston North after it was spiked.

An off-duty police officer who sighted a stolen ute travelling down Tremaine Ave around 6pm on Thursday roused police to take action in the city, a police spokesman said.

Police were not “actively pursuing” the vehicle, but were following at a distance when it was spiked on Vogel St.

Inquiries are ongoing to locate the ute, the spokesman said.