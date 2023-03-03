Palmerston North schools forced into lockdown after threats

Freyberg High School and Ross Intermediate School went into lockdown on Thursday afternoon.

Freyberg High School and Ross Intermediate School in Palmerston North went into lockdown on Thursday afternoon after threats were made to a “learning establishment”, according to a principal.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to reports of threats being made to a premises in Roslyn about 1.30pm.

“Police take these reports very seriously, therefore [took] safety precautions.”

After police confirmed there was no danger, schools were taken out of lockdown by 3pm.

The spokesperson would not reveal the nature of the threats.

Freyberg High School principal Graeme Williams said in a statement on Facebook the school was told the reason for the lockdown was a bomb threat directed at another learning establishment.

He said the school’s job was to keep children safe, and its processes worked well.