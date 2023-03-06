Podium spots for Manawatū touch players at national championships

Manawatū open mixed player Tai Rolls-Paewai takes off for a runaway try in their pool match against Marlborough at the national touch championships at Ongley Park on Saturday.

Most Manawatū teams finished on the podium as the region hosted the New Zealand touch championships.

The four-day tournament at Ongley Park in Palmerston North wrapped up on Sunday, with teams attending from across the country.

Of the three open grades, Manawatū only entered the open mixed competition, where they finished third, winning the playoff for third and fourth 6-5 over Otago, having earlier lost the semifinal 9-5 to Nelson.

In the other semifinal, Auckland beat Otago 19-8, but were beaten 14-9 by Nelson in the final.

In pool play Manawatū beat Auckland 10-5 and Kāpiti Horowhenua 16-8, lost to Queensland Māori 8-5, beat Marlborough 15-2 and lost to Otago 14-8.

The open women’s grade was won by North Harbour, who beat Otago 6-4 in the final and Counties Manukau 8-2 in their semifinal. Otago beat Waikato 10-5 in the other semifinal.

North Harbour also won the open men’s competition, beating Counties Manukau 11-7 in the final. They also beat Waikato 8-7 in the semifinal.

Counties Manukau beat Bay of Plenty 8-6 in the other semifinal.

Manawatū were beaten finalists in the under-21 mixed grade, losing 15-6 to North Harbour in the final.

In pool play Manawatū had beaten Nelson 11-8 and 10-5, and Waikato 9-6 and 7-5, drawn 11-all with North Harbour and lost 12-9 to North Harbour.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Manawatū's Te Whitumarama Nuku nearly goes over for a try as she is touched by Queensland Māori's Venetia Morgan-Te Uira.

They beat Waikato 14-8 in the semifinal, then North Harbour were too strong again in the final.

In the over-30s men’s competition, Manawatū lost the final 12-9 to Counties Manukau, their only loss of the tournament.

In pool play Manawatū beat Bay of Plenty 13-5, beat Canterbury 14-9, drew 7-all with Auckland, beat Hawke’s Bay 9-5 and beat Waikato 12-5.

They beat North Harbour 8-6 in the semifinal before going down in the final.

The Manawatū over-50 men finished third after beating Counties Manukau 5-3 in the third-and-fourth-place playoff.

Manawatū beat Canterbury 9-3 in pool play, lost 4-3 to Counties Manukau, lost to Auckland 10-2 and beat North Harbour 7-6. They then lost the semifinal 9-1 to Bay of Plenty.

The Manawatū over-40 women didn’t have any success as they lost 9-0 to Counties Manukau, 9-0 to Bay of Plenty, 10-2 to Waikato, 12-1 to Canterbury and 8-0 to North Harbour.