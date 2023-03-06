United too powerful in win over Girls' High Red

Brooke Te Wake took a wicket in United’s win over Palmerston North Girls' High School Red at Hokowhitu Park on Saturday.

Abby Treder scored a half century as United were too strong for Palmerston North Girls’ High School Red in the latest round of the women’s club competition.

United beat Girls’ High Red by 52 runs in the 25-over competition at Hokowhitu Park on Saturday.

Treder hit 52 not out from 23 balls at No 3, hitting three sixes, as United scored 166-7. Opener Leesa Baker scored 21.

This was despite the best effort of Girls’ High spinner Zainaa Hilal, who took 4-22 from five overs. There were 45 extras.

Girls’ High Red were then restricted to 114-6 in their 25 overs. Opener Summer Lovegrove top scored with 31 and sister Penny scored 21.

Angela Sexton took two wickets for United. There were 33 extras.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North Girls' High School Red opener Lucy Myers bats against United.

Palmerston North Girls’ High School Blue beat Dannevirke by eight wickets at Dannevirke.

Dannevirke were bowled out for 65 in 22 overs with no-one scoring in double figures. The top scorer was extras with 38.

The schoolgirls then reached 67-2 in 9.1 overs with Myah Dawson and Bella Minnis both scoring 18 not out.

Marist also had a two-wicket win, getting up over Freyberg at Hokowhitu Park.

Freyberg were kept to just 97 in 15.4 overs despite an unbeaten 43 from Jasmine Waters. Sally Wenham took two wickets for Marist.

Marist then reached 98-2 in 12.2 overs thanks to 52 retired out from Wenham, who faced 22 balls and hit three sixes.

In the final round of pool play in the men’s two-day competition, United (224-9) are on top of Old Boys (59) after the first day of their match. Jason McGregor scored 75 not out for United.

Freyberg (204-5) are chasing first-innings points against Palmerston (212-9 declared), with 100 from Harry Wenham having Freyberg in a good position. Gurpreet Singh scored 60 for Palmerston.

The scores from the matches between Dannevirke and Marist and Feilding and Palmerston North Boys' High School were unavailable.