Support package to help people affected by Cyclone Gabrielle in Tararua

Large parts of Tararua have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Support is available for individuals, farmers, businesses and organisations in Tararua affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

People affected can apply for recovery support and examples of what help is available is on the Tararua District Council’s website under Cyclone Gabrielle Support.

The council and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment are working together to support businesses as they start to recover.

The ministry has given the council a $355,000 grant to help affected businesses get back on their feet.

The council is one of the seven agencies in the country eligible for a part of the support package and mayor Tracey Collis was grateful for the grant.

“Businesses in our district have been affected in many ways, some have had physical damage and many have not been able to operate as usual due to a variety of reasons.

“With this business support package, we will be able to assist their unique or individual needs.”

The Government is providing $25 million in grants to help businesses in cyclone-affected areas recover, part of the initial $50m emergency package agreed by Cabinet last week.

The council will administer the business support grants.

Businesses, sole traders and self-employed people may be eligible for support if they meet the criteria.

The main focus of the support will help firms maintain cash flow and position them for a successful recovery.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A slip between Weber and Waione is cleared.

Grants may also support firms that face significant cash flow issues due to continued challenges with customer access, ability to source stock, supply chain, inability to operate as usual due to physical damage to equipment or premises, or delays in insurance assessment and repairs.

Businesses that support farming and horticulture will be eligible.

Farmers, growers and whenua Māori owners can access a separate $25m primary sector support fund.

To apply for the grant simple criteria will need to be met. Applications can be made on the council’s website Cyclone recovery grants for businesses.

The Government had also pledged $150,000 to the council’s mayoral relief fund, which has already received $51,000 from donations.

Three councils have adopted Tararua through the support scheme set up after the cyclone and one is the Horowhenua District Council, which has set a goal of raising $100,000 to be split between Tararua and Hawke’s Bay.

One of the fundraising efforts is a black-out event on March 31, where businesses and schools are encouraged to wear black and donate to the mayoral relief fund.

The Gore District Council has also started a fundraising campaign and the Rangitīkei District Council will donate $20,000 to support Tararua’s rural communities.

Dannevirke Host Lions has also contributed $10,000.

Meanwhile, there were no water restrictions for Pahīatua, but the council encouraged all residents to conserve water.

Dannevirke is still on alternate-day restrictions, where hand-held hoses can only be used on alternate days.