Community feedback sought as council plans for population growth

Mayor Andy Watson wants the community to have its say on the future of the Rangitīkei district.

With an expected 55% increase in the Rangitīkei population over the next 30 years, the district council is looking for community feedback on its plan for what the district might look like in 2050.

Consultation on the draft Community Spatial Plan, Pae Tawhiti Rangitīkei Beyond will open on Thursday, March 9 and close Tuesday, April 25.

The plan covers population growth, business growth, potential areas for residential and rural lifestyle development and future aspirations for towns in the district.

In an emailed statement, mayor Andy Watson said the draft plan had been created through feedback gathered from the community and landowners.

“We are expecting to reach a population of 25,000 by 2050; an additional 9000 people that we need to support with suitable space for housing, businesses and community spaces.”

Getting it right has never felt more important in the wake of recent severe weather events, Watson said.

Climate resilience was one of several things needing consideration, to make sure the district’s towns were well-thought-out and prepared for the future, he said.

“The question for our community is simple - What is most important to you? We want to hear what you think should be the priority for Rangitīkei over the next 30 years and how you see our district growing.”

From Thursday, the community can view the full draft plan online at www.rangitikei.govt.nz/paetawhiti or in hard copy at Te Matapihi in Bulls, the Taihape Library, Marton Library or the Marton Main Office and Hunterville Bookshop.

For more information about the draft Community Spatial Plan, please contact Katrina Gray on 0800 422 522 or katrina.gray@rangitikei.govt.nz.