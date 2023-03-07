'Generous hearts' muck in at Awapuni Community Garden

Brendon Watson prepares to flex his green-thumb in the rhubarb patch.

A pair of students have got their hands after being introduced to the enemy of all keen gardners – weeds.

Brendon Watson, 36, and Hayley Gabbott, 38, tended to two of the plots at the Awapuni Community Gardens in Palmerston North on Tuesday, alongside Activate programme teacher Heather Rayner.

Activate provides living and life skills for people with disabilities.

Rayner said gardening was a great skill to encourage, and her students had “very generous hearts” and were eager to give back to their community.

Under the watchful eye of “Maggie the magpie”, which bathed under the nearby sprinkler, community gardens’ co-ordinator Dave Mollard put the team to work weeding and watering the rhubard, while sharing information about some of the vegetables growing in the gardens.

Watson offered an enthusiastic “wow” each time he plucked a weed from the soil, while Gabbott said she had come along do some work.

Both had been with Activate for several years. Rayner said they often did baking and crafts for activities, but were keen to give back more to the community in 2023.

The focus of the programme was to help them live to their potential.

Mollard said he appreciated the help. Groups were always keen to help with planting, but it was great to have extra hands for the less glamorous side of gardening.

He said the gardens, which featured crops of corn, pumpkin, kumera and taro, had been operating for five years and were now at capacity, with 120 plots being worked by families in the community.