Fire and Emergency were called to reports of a car fire in Roslyn, Palmerston North on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to reports of a car fire in Palmerston North.

Police responded to the fire on Midhurst St, Roslyn at 4.40am Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said there were no injuries and inquiries were ongoing.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said crews had deemed the fire as suspicious.

“It’s been given to police to look at.”