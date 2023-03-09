What's on in Manawatū: March 9 - 12

Chopping from a springboard, Josh Adamson from Australia team competes against Nathan McDonald in the NZ team at the Rural Games 2020 in The Square.

A throng of pastoral pursuits are set to take centre stage in Palmerston North this weekend.

Friday

New Zealand Rural Games: In Te Marae o Hine/The Square, running until Sunday. Features a range of farm skills contests from fencing and shearing to cowpat-throwing. 10am to 4.30pm.

David Strassman: Ventriloquist comedian brings his Chocolate Diet tour to the Regent on Broadway in Palmerston North, from 7.30pm. Tickets from ticketek.co.nz

Saturday

Repair Cafe: Pop-up event, from 10.30am to 1pm at Caledonian Hall in Feilding. Skilled volunteers repair items that deserve a second life.

Pip Payne and Wayne Mason: Live at Hokowhitu Bowling Club, March 11, 7.30pm. $25 on the door.

Know of a great upcoming public event or performance? Email editor@msl.co.nz

Monday

I Tri’d The Tri: Final leg of annual triathlon series for kids aged 4-12 begins at Skoglund Park in Palmerston North. New registrations from 4.30pm, races from 5.20pm.

Upcoming

Manawatū Harness Racing Club: Racing at the Raceway, Pioneer Highway, on March 14, first race 3.29pm, and March 16, from 5.29pm. Free entry.

Central Districts Field Days: An agricultural showcase that attracts more than 27,000 people for three days, to Manfeild where they connect, discover and experience the future of primary industries. From March 16 to 18.

Oklahoma!: At the Speirs Centre, from March 16, the classic musical is being staged by Palmerston North Boys’ and Palmerston North Girls’ High schools’ senior production troupe. Tickets available from the school.

Festival of Colour: From 6pm in Te Marae O Hine/The Square, Palmerston North, March 17. Cover your friends and family in paint powder while DJs play, celebrating the Hindu tradition of Holi.

Family Fun Day: Free fun and attractions at Kowhai Park in Feilding from 10am to 1pm, March 19, including give-aways, bouncy slide, obstacle course, carnival games, photo booth, sausage sizzle and candy floss. Feilding Brass band play from 12.30pm.

Kids’ TRYathlon: 8am to 1pm at Ongley Park, March 23. Open to children aged 6 to 15. Register online.

Relay For Life: Small steps can make a big difference. Communities affected by cancer walk, run and fundraise for 24 hours at Hokowhitu Riverside Walkway, Palmerston North starting noon March 25. Register a team online.

Record fair: Crates and crates of vinyl from every era to sift through, from 11am to 3pm at Hokowhitu Bowling Club, Palmerston North, on March 25.

Cornerstone Gala: Rides and games, bouncy castles, food from a variety of cultures, at Cornerstone Christian School, March 25, from 10am to 2pm.

Ongoing

An Act of God: At Centrepoint Theatre from 7.30pm. Comedy written by the Emmy award-winning head writer of The Daily Show. Until March 18.

Feilding Farmers’ Market: From 8.30am at Manchester Square each Friday to 1pm.

Jazz Cafe: Every Thursday from 6pm-8pm, Viva Cafe and Bar, 21 Rangitīkei St.

A Rural Perspective: Exhibition by Manawatū artist Graham Christensen at the Feilding Art Centre, 104 Manchester St, until March 30. Open weekdays 10am - 4pm, Saturdays 10am - 1pm.

Manawatū Armed Combat Training: 7pm Friday nights at Hokowhitu Scout Hall, Palmerston North. Manawatū Iron Hides is a full-contact medieval armoured combat sports team whose fighters take part in national and international battles.

Herstory of Women’s Rugby: Exhibition from the New Zealand Rugby Museum charts women's rugby in New Zealand, from 1888 to the World Cup victories of the Black Ferns.

St Brigid's Indoor Bowling Club: Every Tuesday night, 7.15pm at St John's Hall, Camden St, Feilding. Contact Doreen 021 158 1609.

Artmosphere: The Bachelor of Creative Media at Te Pūkenga celebrates graduates’ work across multiple media at Te Manawa. Until March 12.