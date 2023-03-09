Manawatū pair finalists for local hero of the year award

Two Manawatū people with a link to helping refugees have been recognised on the national stage.

Feilding woman Ellen Nelson and Palmerston North’s Ali Muhammad are both finalists in the local hero category in the Kiwibank New Zealander of the year awards.

Nelson has been recognised for her efforts in 2021, helping bring more than 500 Afghan evacuees to New Zealand from Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.

Muhammad is a finalist for his work founding the Thrive Foundation, which creates inclusive opportunities for youth from refugee communities to participate in sporting, social and educational programmes.

READ MORE:

* Applying leadership lessons to change the world

* Will Smith gets emotional while discussing his dad at 2022 SAG Awards

* Obituary: Jan Heine, environmentalist who was 'a slave to the planet'



The third finalist is Maia Mariner from Wellington, who founded Lazy Sneakers, which provides young people with quality footwear, so they can play, participate in sport, and reach their potential.

The winner is announced at a gala dinner in Auckland on March 30.

Nelson said when she and her team, which includes Chris Parsons and Martin Dransfield, were working to bring the Afghan evacuees to New Zealand, they never thought about recognition, it was to help people.

“I think maybe we did do something quite cool,” Nelson said. “When you’re in the thick of it, it's hard work, it's emotional, it's tough, there's set backs.

“When we met the families, there was this overwhelming feeling.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Ali Muhammad created a course for young refugees to introduce them to different sports in Palmerston North.

Muhammad said it was a huge honour to be part of the awards and it was fantastic to have two strong candidates from Manawatū.

“I have never been fazed by awards, but my representation as a former refugee and ethnic young person would be inspiring for young people and I hope we have more young people of refugee backgrounds as part of the awards in the coming years.”

The Thrive Foundation, a charitable trust, was established last year to support young people of refugee backgrounds to thrive in New Zealand communities.

Muhammad said there was a massive gap in the support for young people from refugee backgrounds.

“I have always felt refugee young people have unique challenges and we need dedicated support to help our young people thrive.

“Our young are intelligent, dedicated and hard working, and we see our role as providing pathways and breaking those barriers.”