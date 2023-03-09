Investigation into Whanganui house fire ongoing

An investigation into the cause of a Whanganui house fire is ongoing.

The cause of a Whanganui house fire remains undetermined as investigators wait to speak to the home’s occupant.

Just after 4pm on Wednesday, firefighters were called to a Tongariro St address after a house was engulfed in flames.

Fire investigator Graeme McIntyre said he had begun a scene examination but wasn’t able to enter the property to discover how it started.

On Thursday morning he said the investigation was ongoing.

READ MORE:

* 'Totally burned out': Whanganui house gets destroyed in blaze

* Children praised for following safety tips after fire destroys family home

* Palmerston North tree nursery building destroyed in large blaze



“The reason being is that the house was so damaged at that stage we couldn’t get into the house safely, so we still haven’t found an exact cause of the fire.”

McIntyre said in order to piece together what happened he needed to speak with the occupant of the house.

“At the time of the fire there was one person in the house who escaped the house safely, and I haven’t spoken to that person yet.

“I’m probably going to say at this stage that the cause of the fire is unknown because there was so much damage to house and so much water was put in the house that it’s unsafe to get in to,.

“It may even come to the term of undetermined, but it all depends on what the person saw and what they can remember.”

Fire and Emergency shift manager Chris Dalton said when two fire trucks from Whanganui Fire Station arrived at the house on Wednesday it was in flames

By 7pm one crew remained at the scene dampening down hotspots.

Police assisted with traffic management and placed cordons in the area, which had since been removed, a police spokesperson said.

Officers at the scene also conducted an examination and inquiries were ongoing.