Back Issues: When the Procesh ruled Palmerston North streets during graduation week

Louis Changuion is the archivist at Massey University.

Some readers may remember the capping traditions of Massey University students during the April graduation week in Palmerston North when students celebrated in public.

The week or two leading up to graduation were often filled with a variety of student events.

Varying from year to year, this could include a revue, concerts, a capping ball, a graduation ball, graduation dinner, sales of the capping magazine Masskerade, pub crawls, various student stunts, and the highlight of the capping week, usually held on a Thursday, the capping procession and its accompanying charity collection.

The colourful procession of students and their floats, locally known as “Procesh”, normally wended its way from the university, via Fitzherbert Avenue or another route, to The Square.

Massey University Archives The first Procesh, photographed here on the Square in 1935.

The endpoint of the procession was the band rotunda and in later years the clocktower or somewhere else on Te Marae o Hine / The Square, where “Lord and Lady Massey” and the mayor would then address the crowds.

Procesh started in 1935 and was held annually. An exception would have been some years of World War II (specifically 1941 to 1945) when it was not held. As a rule, lectures were cancelled for most of Procesh Day.

Never dull, often provocative and sometimes regarded as shocking, these capping processions were, by in large, tolerated by residents of Palmerston North.

Depending on how well it was advertised, Procesh could attract large crowds of onlookers.

Massey University Archives Lord and Lady Massey arriving at the bandstand in 1954.

The floats that were part of Procesh were characterised by their social commentary, which often was delivered in a satirical and parodying way.

Social and political issues of the day, as well as local and international political figures, were popular topics for the student creators of the floats.

To encourage students to participate in Procesh and float building, the capping committee, who organised capping week events and activities, awarded prizes for the best floats.

Stuff The Massey College band leading the Procesh down Broadway in 1958.

In 1961, for example, the group of students who built the best float was rewarded with one-and-a-half dozen beers while the runner-up groups received half a dozen, or the equivalent monetary value thereof.

The following year this was increased to two dozen beers for the winners and a dozen for the next three best floats.

By 1970 the value of the first prize was $30 and in 1974 it had risen to $75.

As a measure to counteract apathy among students toward float building, prizes were also introduced for the best hostel float, the best faculty float, the best float from the student flats and the best mini float.

Stuff Residents watching the procession of floats make its way around The Square in 1960.

The weighty task of determining the winning floats was in the hands of a judging and censoring panel that consisted of members of the capping committee and staff members from either the Faculty of Social Sciences or the Faculty of Humanities.

To ensure some adherence to social norms, a member of the police was co-opted to this committee in the 1960s in a censoring capacity.

Checks were also made on Procesh Day that there was no alcohol, flour bombs or other missiles on the floats.

As student behaviour during capping week had become rowdier and more destructive by the late 1960s, there was a growing reluctance from city authorities to allow Procesh.

Massey University Archives An attempt to keep Procesh clean - literally. A float in Procesh of 1963

Some participants in Procesh were prone to doing damage to public and private property, and the lack of control over these students was one of the main criticisms of Procesh.

Over the next decade or so the attitude of the town gradually turned against capping week events, such as Procesh, and the townspeople may not have been sad to see the end of them in the mid-1980s.

Procesh endured until 1987 and by 1989 one of the few capping week traditions that survived was capping stunts.

Keith Roland/Supplied The signs on this float from Procesh 1964 reads: "This float is kindly not sponsored by Rothmans" and "Don't let your life go up in smoke".

From the outset, a feature of Procesh was the raising money for charity.

Giving back to their community by means of donations gave the students a great sense of pride.

This fundraising took the form of a street collection by students who, with their collection tins, accompanied the procession of floats as it made its way along its route to and then around The Square.

Evidently, the students were not always keen to take part in the collection. To entice them, the capping committee over the years offered a variety of prizes to those who collected the most money on the day.

The prize in 1961 was one dozen beers for the three greatest collections and in 1962 the three best collectors could have either the beers or their monetary value.

Keith Roland/Supplied The float of the Society for the Prevention of Experimental Animals in 1964.

The choice of the charitable cause was not solely in the hands of the capping committee. The university authorities and the mayor also had a say in this.

A large chunk of the money raised (up to 50%) was directed into the Community Chest and the rest could be distributed directly to charities or causes.

This annoyed the students to some degree and through agitation they seem to eventually have won a greater right to determine who the benefitting charities were.

Massey University Archives One of the hostel floats from Procesh 1976, commenting on the premiership of Robert Muldoon

Many charity organisations and causes benefited from these street collections.

An initial beneficiary was the Crippled Children Society, formed in 1935 in reaction to the polio epidemics of the 1920s.

There are too many to mention here but some of the other charities or causes that benefited were the Palmerston North Red Cross Society, Birthright (PN) Inc who received some of the £468 raised in 1965, the Save the Children Fund, the Central Districts Division of the Cancer Society of New Zealand, St John Brigade, the new Child Psychiatry Unit at the Palmerston North Hospital, which received some of the $1160 raised in 1970, and the Manawatū Multiple Sclerosis Society who was the main beneficiary in 1973.

Massey University Archives The float of the Pacific Island Club in the Procesh of 1976.

The students themselves also benefited as, for example, in 1964 when the mayor agreed that the proceeds could go towards the university’s Student Centre Appeal.

The Massey University Archives holds a wealth of materials and information about this topic and many others. Come and have a look on 11 am, Wednesday, March 15, during Heritage Month.