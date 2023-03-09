Cyclone Gabrielle: Workshop held to discuss Tararua's cyclone recovery

The Tararua District Council’s local welfare manager for Cyclone Gabrielle Steve Dunn speaks at a recovery hui on Thursday.

Officials in Tararua have gathered to discuss the next steps in the recovery from last month’s Cyclone Gabrielle, as many remain in cleanup mode, especially in the eastern farming and coastal areas which were hit hardest.

Members of the community and other organisations met at The Hub Dannevirke Christian Fellowship on Thursday for a social recovery hui.

Representatives of farming groups, government organisations and Tararua District Council attended.

They held a workshop to discuss ideas for a way ahead.

The council’s lead for cyclone recovery, Toni Chapman, said the aim was to work out a plan and see what everyone needed.

They were working to see where the recovery efforts were needed most.

When asked about the recovery fund allocation, the council’s group manager of operations Tina Love said central government had yet to confirm its response .

But the council was working closely with them to make sure there was an appropriate amount of money to “make sure we have what we need for the recovery effort”.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A group discusses recovery options at the workshop.

Mayor Tracey Collis said all they could do was put one foot in front of the other, but they were stronger together.

“Coming back better with some resilience, I know if we do, it will be better for the district.”

The council’s local welfare manager for the cyclone, Steve Dunn, spoke about what had happened so far, including providing basic necessities to affected people, like food, shelter and clothing.

He said the region recorded some of its highest ever river and rain levels during the cyclone.

Ākitio Toi Flat had a one-in-50-year event with 223mm of rain in 24 hours.

Cadmus Bridge at Ākitio had a one-in-100-year event with 328mm of rain in 72 hours.

The Tamaki Reserve near Dannevirke had a one-in-20-year event with 155mm of rain in 24 hours.

There were 1500 road faults and 150 drop-outs. One bridge was washed away and six were damaged.

At the peak of the cyclone 49 roads were closed. That is down to 13 now, while 14 are open with restrictions.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A damaged bridge between Waione and Ākitio.

That meant access was a key issue, but Dunn was confident people could now travel to health services and get supplies, even if it took much longer than before the cyclone.

Many people had been without power and on water restrictions, and farmers in the region were battling in many ways as they confronted the “overwhelming” scale of the cleanup and restoration of infrastructure, farm land and tracks, Dunn said.

Three families were unable to return to their home due to damage. Two have made their own arrangements and the other is being supported by social services.