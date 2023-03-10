When the lights go down: Tensions rise amid fears of Pahīatua theatre's final act

Regent Cinema manager Alaina McClellan Sims and husband Derrick have devoted much of the time and passion to the picture house. But sustaining that commitment has become difficult due to the venue’s shaky future.

Attrition is taking its toll on the coming attractions of a small-town cinema and on the keepers of its flickering light.

Screenings at Regent Pahīatua have dropped from 40 a month to two for all of March.

It’s a reluctant measure from cinema manager Alaina McClellan Sims and her husband Derrick, who are at a crossroads as they weigh up the time they’ve invested against the venue’s uncertain future.

The upstairs cinema has a unique symbiotic relationship with the theatre downstairs, both needing to make compromises to accommodate the other. It has been this way for almost 40 years.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The Regent in Pahīatua is only 13% of the code for earthquake-prone buildings. It needs to reach 34% and the clock is ticking.

Confusion and contention over cinema improvements, the state of its earthquake-prone building and the priorities of its owner, Pahīatua Repertory Society, have bubbled up in the Tararua town.

Social media posts from both sides, intended to combat rumour and misinformation, have not tempered the discourse or the tension.

But above the squabbles over maintenance, grant money, overwork and due process, is the true third act villain; the looming threat of a red-sticker that could sink both not-for-profit endeavours.

The Regent Theatre is at 13% of the earthquake code and needs to reach 34% within seven years to stay open. That could cost anywhere from $600,000 to $2 million.

The clock is ticking for The Regent, but for Alaina and Derrick it’s about right now, and finding a way to balance their passion, workload and home-life against the formidable cost of living.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Out back “where the magic happens”. Derrick Sims has a small tower of red boxes, which contain hard drives storing new movies, for when the cinema reopens. ​​​​​

As the manager, Alaina was paid 20-hours at minimum wage, but worked beyond that, while Derrick said he had been a full-time volunteer for almost two years.

He handled distributor bookings, film scheduling, trailer editing, poster and ticket designs for the monthly Tararua Cinematheque screenings – a film club focused on classic and cult pictures that would be the envy of any metropolitan picture house.

He also maintained the website and social media, candy bar shopping, foyer and auditorium cleaning, and promotions.

But now freelance film-making, he was often travelling to Wellington and Hawke’s Bay, and something had to give.

“So there’s not my 40+ hours I spend a week keeping this place open. It’s becoming harder and harder to devote the amount of time this needs. So there needs to be more money injected into this.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The coming attractions are looking sparse for March.

The couple had proposed to the repertory society committee that a full-time, minimum-wage building manager be appointed to oversee the running of both the cinema and theatre.

The committee, however, voted it down, saying it already devoted the bulk of its profits from staging a musical to the cinema manager’s salary, and to find an extra $22,500 a year was not feasible.

Committee member Nick Perry, who had been involved with the theatre for 38 years, said they were set to vote in March on spending $48,000 on a Beca feasibility study to assess whether the building could be brought up to code, and how much it would cost.

“It may be recommended we do the facade and auditorium at the same time, or just the facade.”

Hannah Mills/Stuff The Pahīatua Repertory Society’s production of Jekyll and Hyde in 2017.

The massive anticipated cost of such a project has brought into question the building’s ownership, and whether the theatre’s future would be more assured if put into the hands of Tararua District Council.

The committee has claimed Sims set up a meeting with Explore Pahīatua to present a case for the building’s sale, cutting the owner out of the loop.

But Sims said it was a casual conversation with two people from the agency at the local community garden.

“I mentioned it, asked would that [selling the building] be an idea. They said ‘I don’t know’.”

A proposal has been put forward, however, to gift the building to the council as a community asset, with future maintenance funded from its depreciation account.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff A little dated but endearing. The Regent is a trip down memory lane for movie-buffs. Manager Alaina McClellan Sims says patrons are even known to roll Jaffas under their seats.

This has come from David Lea, a former Tararua deputy mayor and patron of the cinema, who had been involved in the theatre group’s original purchase of the building. He is also chairman of the trust board for the Regent on Broadway in Palmerston North.

He wanted a new trust to be tasked with running the operation of the building and raising funds to keep it modernised. The Repertory Society would remain the sole tenant downstairs and the cinema the sole tenant upstairs.

Lea said a public debate was needed on the building’s future. He wanted to stimulate discussion, but not provoke tension or misunderstanding.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The ageing building is showing plenty of wear and tear, and the need for maintenance.

Convincing both the council to inherit the building, and its maintenance liability, and the society to relinquish its ownership were both obstacles. But taking on the building would be within the council’s role of serving its community, and he could see no viable alternative for the theatre group.

The Regent Pahīatua has a fundraiser screening of Magic Mike’s Last Dance on March 17, and a Cinematheque showing of High Noon on March 26, while the Repertory Society has its AGM on March 27.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Theatre manager Alaina McClellan Sims, left says the cinema brings in about $50,000 to $55,000 in box office each year, and another $30,000 from the candy bar and donations.

A hopeful Sims already has a film picked out for a proper reopening, Empire of Light, a movie set in a small-town cinema about the healing power of cinema and community.

“I think pulling down the building or red-stickering it shouldn’t even be an option on the table,” he said. “[Instead], we’re going to work our arses off to make sure this building is protected and safe, and sustainable.

“And it’s a hard sell, but it’s not impossible.”