Army driver finds more in the tank to help with Cyclone Gabrielle response

Sergeant Rachel Ford quickly put a 102km ultra marathon behind her to help with the New Zealand Army’s response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Sergeant Rachel Ford had run for nearly 25 hours, but she didn’tworry about her sore legs as she threw herself into helping with the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery.

She had just completed the 102-kilometre Tarawera Ultra Marathon in Rotorua the weekend before the cyclone hit Hawke’s Bay and the East Coast last month when she popped into her workplace at Linton Military Camp near Palmerston North to grab belongings.

A combat driver with the Royal New Zealand Army Logistic Regiment, she had originally planned to go on leave, but was asked to help with the army’s response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

She jumped at the chance.

“People have lost their houses, my sore feet will be fine,” she said.

Ford was part of a six-vehicle convoy that took a shower unit, generator, supply container and 5000 litres of diesel to Hawke’s Bay.

As platoon sergeant, she allocated tasks to trucks and ensured personnel were responding where they were needed.

She also had to make sure the trucks were up for the job, loads would work with weight permits and the drivers were well rested.

Originally from Porirua, her Linton role is mainly office based. The cyclone response allowed her to get more time behind the wheel and into the Hawke’s Bay community.

At one stage she was part of a human chain transporting fuel and other supplies across a river, which locals used for cooking and heating.

“People were saying thanks and giving us hugs. When you do feel tired you think about those people who are going back to huddle around a burner, then you feel OK.”

The days were long and the work was tough, but Ford found the hardest thing was getting her staff to leave to go home, even if they had sore legs.

“The young guys didn’t want to go home, everyone wanted to stay, but I was having to say ‘no, you can go home, you need to have a break’.”