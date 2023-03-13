Dream team ready to put on Oklahoma! school production

Three of the characters in the Palmerston North Girls’ High School and Palmerston North Boys’ High School show Oklahoma! are Josh Webster playing Will, left, Maddi West playing Ado Annie and Axis Simon playing Ali Hakim.

In many years of directing high school musicals, director Chris Burton has never repeated a show, until now.

The annual joint production between Palmerston North Girls’ High School and Palmerston North Boys’ High School starts this week and this year it is the Rodgers and Hammerstein show Oklahoma!, which follows the relationships of rural folk in the early 20th Century United States.

This show will be the last done by long-time director Burton, who has done 25 of the joint school shows. He is handing over directing to Sophie Coetzee, Boys’ High’s head of drama.

Oklahoma! is the only show Burton has repeated in that time, having previously put it on in 2003.

“It's the first show I saw when I was 5 in Taumarunui in 1963 and it kindled my love of musical theatre. It's a great show.

“I think it's really good for kids today to see some of these classic shows because Rodgers and Hammerstein are credited with being the ones who made musical theatre into a happy-slappy thing while having some serious messages, which this one does.”

Burton has had countless children take part in shows over the years and he said the camaraderie in producing a show outweighed anything he had experienced in his involvement with team sports.

“With 70 people, you've got technology and humanity combining working together, it really requires kids to be right on the ball.”

He had seen a positive change in many children involved as they stepped out of their comfort zone and developed skills.

“We change lives and lives change.”

There are 70 in the cast and crew. Playing the lead roles are Phoebe Driscole (Aunt Eller), Jake Maskill (Curly), Madeleine James (Laurey), Josh Webster (Will) and Maddi West (Ado Annie).

“This whole company is the best company in 25 years,” Burton said. “They get better every year. This is the dream team.

“We ran our first dress rehearsal without a stop. We've never, ever done that before. Just amazing.”

There are understudies for every role as a Covid-19 precaution.

The show starts on Wednesday night and there are nine shows. People can buy tickets online at pnbhs.school.nz or at the Boys’ High finance office.