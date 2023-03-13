Excavator aiming for 'third time lucky' at national finals

Jim Beamsley will represent Manawatū-Whanganui at the national excavator operator competition at Manfeild this week.

Bunnythorpe man Jim Beamsley will have his and his excavator’s mettle tested in Feilding this week when he shows off his skills in a 13-tonne digger at the national excavator operator competition.

Representing Manawatū-Whanganui, Beamsley is one of 13 champions from around New Zealand whose excavator skills will be pushed to the limit over a series of challenges.

The heavy metal showdown will be at Manfeild​ on Friday and Saturday during the Central Districts Field Days.

Some challenges will test real-world skills such as traversing a trench and digging around pipelines, whileother more unique tasks may include slam dunking a basketball into a two-storey concrete pipe using an excavator’s bucket, and a slalom course.

He was positive about his chances.

“I’ve got a different drive and focus now. I’m going to go in with a lot of really good energy and give it my best.

“Hopefully it will be third time lucky. I just want to win it once. Surely this is my year.”

Beamsley qualified for the event after his success in the Manawatū-Whanganui regional competition in March.

He works for ARC Asbestos Removal and Demolition Ltd and got the bug for driving diggers in 2015, having carved out a 10-year career in civil works concrete placement, before putting his skills to work in the demolition field.

SUPPLIED A test of an excavator’s writing skills during the 2021 national competition.

Civil Contractors New Zealand chief executive Alan Pollard said the event was about celebrating the exceptional skill of New Zealand’s top excavator operators and inspiring the next generation to get behind the controls.

“The more unusual tests of skill always bring the spectators, but the competition also has a more serious side, with plenty of more traditional tasks such as trenching, operating around underground services and tests of operator’s health and safety knowledge.”

One of the most challenging elements is the one-day job challenge, which tests all of an operator’s skills and involves site planning and layout, as well as execution, for a task such as constructing a house foundation.

New Zealand’s national excavator operator competition was founded in the mid 1990s by Civil Contractors New Zealand’s Manawatū branch, the brainchild of contractors Graeme Blackley and Grant Smith.

Pollard said it was “one of the most-unique spectacles New Zealand has to offer”.

“The operators at our national finals are the elite, the SAS if you like, of our excavator operating community.”

He encouraged people to turn out in force to support the competitors, many of whom have been involved in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Excavator operators play a critical role in nearly all of our country’s biggest projects. Not only do they transform the terrain for roading and water projects, but they also build stop banks to defend against flooding and assist with the clean-up when the worst weather hits.”

He said there was more demand than ever for civil construction workers and there had never been a better time for jobseekers to enter the industry and make a real difference to communities in need.

A careers hub will be at the Field Days from Thursday to Saturday, next to the excavator operator competition course.