More tributes for school bus driver who died in crash

The scene of a fatal bus crash on Mākirikiri Rd near Marton.

The bus driver who died in a crash in Rangitīkei is being remembered for her dedication and good nature.

Joh Bellamore was the bus driver who died at the scene of the crash on Mākirikiri Rd, between Union Line and State Highway 3, between Marton and Whanganui, last Tuesday afternoon.

The bus was carrying children from South Mākirikiri School, but they were unhurt. They returned to school the day after and have been supported by the school.

South Mākirikiri School and the operator of the bus service, Go Bus, last week paid tribute to Bellamore.

READ MORE:

* Children unhurt in fatal school bus crash, tributes flow for driver

* Fatal school bus crash leaves one dead, six injured near Marton

* Bulls family brassed off with bus change that leaves children 'ineligible' for pickup



This week, Marton’s Rangitīkei College paid tribute to Bellamore on Facebook. It said she was a great supporter of the school and was recently the sports co-ordinator.

“Many of our students also know her as a bus driver, both on local runs and for school trips. We remember Joh’s endless enthusiasm, her sense of humour, her cheerful optimism, her selflessness and her can-do attitude, which often saw her go the extra mile for our young people.

“She stood for what we stand for and we have lost one of our own.”

Bellamore was the vice-president of Rangitīkei Netball, which also posted a tribute message.

“She was a huge presence in Rangitīkei Netball for many, many years. Her dedication to the club was unwavering and her support throughout the years she was involved helped so many tamariki and families.”

Her funeral will be held later this week.

A member of Bellamore’s family declined to comment to Stuff.

Go Bus said last week it was working with the police for the investigation and was supporting team members affected by the crash.