In pictures: I Tri'd The Tri - A three-course introduction to athletics

A wave of eight-year-old girls set off in the run section.

A month of frantic, fun Monday evenings at a Palmerston North park has come to a close, with the annual I Tried the Tri series wrapping up.

About 500 children aged 4 to 12 participated in the Manawatū Triathlon Club event over four weeks, after the first evening of racing was cancelled amid Cyclone Gabrielle.

Organiser Andy Martin said for many children the event was an introduction to not just triathlon but running, cycling and swimming. The goal was to give them a positive introduction to all three.

Visual journalist David Unwin attended one of the race nights.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The8-year-old boys jostle for position at the front of the pack.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Aliana Craig, 8, putting her pedal to the mettle.