Debris cleared from Parahaki Bridge site after Cyclone Gabrielle

Water levels around the new Parahaki Bridge site reached the highest since construction on the project began in January 2021.

A section of a bridge on the new Te Ahu a Turanga-Manawatū Tararua Highway will need repair work after Cyclone Gabrielle, but it has otherwise escaped damage.

The Parahaki Bridge site at the Ashhurst end of the Manawatū Gorge forms part of the new highway, the 11.5km route to reconnect the Manawatū, Tararua, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa, replacing the closed Manawatū Gorge route.

The project's structures team have cleaned and assessed the Parahaki Bridge site after last month’s cyclone, which caused high flows in the Manawatū River.

Most of the site was spared the worst of the weather, but the heavy rain in Tararua affected the Parahaki Bridge construction site, which crosses the Manawatū River.

In the early hours of February 15, water levels reached the highest since construction on the project began in January 2021, spilling over the coffer dam of pier two in the middle of the river.

The raging waters caused debris to build up at the coffer dam and temporary bridge staging.

Following the cyclone, project staff assessed the effect on the staging and cleared the debris, which took about a week.

Repair work is needed on one section of the staging area.

The rainfall had little effect on the wider site, though floodwaters from the Pohangina River cut off access to the site via the Saddle Rd for a couple of days.

To assist in the recovery efforts, the project's culture and wellbeing manager Hemi Heta, a registered psychologist, has made several trips to Hawke’s Bay to speak with staff responding to the crisis and people whose lives had been affected.

Heta was also involved in linking frontline staff and affected iwi.

The project loaned its tour van to Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua to assist the iwi in its efforts to help affected whānau.

Meanwhile, the project has reached an important milestone now more than 5 million cubic metres of earth has been moved on site, and is edging closer to the total earthworks target of 6 million cubic metres.

The earthworks teams are in a good position to complete this milestone this year, but the final million cubic metres will be slower due to the saturated ground conditions in zone two, where most of the remaining work is to be done.

Temporary works are in place on top of pier one of the Parahaki Bridge, which will support the first section of the super-structure, the part of the bridge the road will be built on.

The pier two column is on track to be completed in March, with pier three’s column pour starting in March.

On the other side of the Manawatū River at the eco-viaduct bridge, the team is preparing to receive the first delivery of beams, which are being made in Napier.

The first beam is 47-metres-long and 4.8-metres-wide and is due to arrive in March. Eleven of 12 columns are now completed on this structure.

At the Woodville end of the project, work has started on ground improvements at the Mangamanaia Stream Bridge.

This creates a series of in-ground concrete columns to protect the bridge abutments from scour during major flood events.

The landscaping teams are busy preparing new sites for planting this year and undertaking pest control.

About 450,000 native plants are expected to be planted this year, with 300,000 of these along the highway itself. The third landscaping season is expected to start in April.