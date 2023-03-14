Festival of Colours to paint the town of Palmerston North

The Holi-inspired Festival of colours is returning to Palmerston North this week. (File photo).

Hindu celebration the Festival of Colours is returning to Palmerston North this week.

The Holi-inspired event celebrates spring, love, and new life with live performances and the throwing of powder paint.

In an emailed statement, City Council head of events Luke McIndoe said the March 17 event would transform Te Marae o Hine – The Square into a colourful playground and feature some of the top artists and DJs in the region.

“We’re inviting all of our communities to join in on the festivities and splash paint on their friends and family.”

The event will run from 6pm to 9.30pm and is free to all ages.

Family and friends are invited to wear their “not-so-favourite or not-so-expensive white t-shirt” for co-ordinated paint throwing, which will take place at 6.30pm, 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Non-toxic and washable coloured powder will be available in exchange for a koha with all proceeds donated to the Napier Response Fund.

“There’s a chance it may still stain clothing. Water stations will also be situated in and around Te Marae o Hine,” McIndoe said.

There will also be face painting, give-it-a-go murals and a photo booth for event goers to enjoy.

“This event marks the last of our ‘summer’ events, so don’t miss out on this fun opportunity to come together and celebrate Palmy’s unique spirit!”

The event is weather dependant and any changes will be updated on the council’s website and Facebook event page.