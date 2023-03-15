Feilding primary school in lockdown as police respond to a 'matter within the vicinity'

Lytton St Primary School has gone into lockdown.

A Feilding primary school is in lockdown just hours after police responded to a firearms incident in Palmerston North.

Lytton St School principal Ben Ward-Smith said police were “dealing with a matter in the vicinity”.

“I don't have any further information. All our kids are safe and inside.”

Police said the incidents were unrelated.

A post made on the school’s Facebook page just before 3pm on Wednesday informed parents the school was in lockdown.

“I will let you know when the lockdown has been lifted,” it said.

“If you could stay out of the school grounds that would be much appreciated.”

A mother of one of the students, Jessica Zimmerman, said her husband was at the school to pick up their son and none of the kids were allowed out.

“My husband had just gone to pick our son up from school, and they were in lockdown, with police cars around and streets closed.”

At 3.16pm, he husband sent her a text to say parents were allowed back on to school grounds and kids could leave.

The school had not yet confirmed this.

Police were also called to Highbury in Palmerston North around 10.25am on Wednesday to an incident involving a firearm.

Cordons were put in place on Pembroke St and a police media spokesperson said no one was injured.

“Inquiries are ongoing to determine what occurred and locate those involved.

“At this stage there is no further information available.”