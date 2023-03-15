Lockdown lifted at Feilding primary school after police incident

The lockdown at Lytton St Primary School has been lifted.

A Feilding primary school went into lockdown just hours after police responded to a firearms incident in Palmerston North.

Police said officers were responding to a sighting of a person driving in the area near Lytton St School with a warrant for their arrest around 2.20pm on Wednesday.

The person attempted to evade police, however, officers followed them before abandoning the pursuit due to “safety concerns”, a police spokesperson said.

The car was spiked later on Marlborough St, but was abandoned by the driver and passengers.

“A nearby school was advised to lockdown as a precaution, the lockdown has since been lifted.”

Inquiries into the whereabouts of the “offenders” were ongoing.

Police said the firearms incident and the warrant for arrest were unrelated.

At the time of the pursuit, Lytton St School principal Ben Ward-Smith said police were “dealing with a matter in the vicinity”.

“I don't have any further information. All our kids are safe and inside.”

A post made on the school’s Facebook page just before 3pm on Wednesday informed parents the school was in lockdown.

“I will let you know when the lockdown has been lifted,” it said.

“If you could stay out of the school grounds that would be much appreciated.”

A mother of one of the students, Jessica Zimmerman, said her husband was at the school to pick up their son and none of the kids were allowed out.

“My husband had just gone to pick our son up from school, and they were in lockdown, with police cars around and streets closed.”

At 3.16pm, he husband sent her a text to say parents were allowed back on to school grounds and kids could leave.

The school had not yet confirmed this.

Police were also called to Highbury in Palmerston North around 10.25am on Wednesday to an incident involving a firearm.

Cordons were put in place on Pembroke St and a police media spokesperson said no one was injured.

“Inquiries are ongoing to determine what occurred and locate those involved.

“At this stage there is no further information available.”