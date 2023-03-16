Palmerston North, where the wind comes sweepin' down the plain

Much of Oklahoma! follows the progress of the relationship between Laurey played by Madeleine James, left, and Curly played by Jake Maskill.

Oklahoma!, book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, music by Richard Rodgers; director and production manager Chris Burton; vocal director Kristen Clark; musical director Lottie Perry; choreographer Alex Hughes and Tamzin Price; Speirs Centre, Palmerston North, March 15-25. Reviewed by George Heagney.

What a high for long-time high school musical director Chris Burton to go out on.

Oklahoma!, the famous Rodgers and Hammerstein production, is this year’s Palmerston North Boys’ High School and Palmerston North Girls’ High School show and it delivers with outstanding singing and quality production.

After 25 years Burton is handing over directing to Sophie Coetzee, Boys’ High’s head of drama. Oklahoma! is the only show he has repeated, having last put it on in 2003.

Oklahoma! follows relationships between young rural folk in the remote United States in the early 20th Century.

This is as good a school production as you will see, anchored by the singing power of its leads.

Madeleine James and Jake Maskill stand out playing the will-they-won’t-they couple Laurey Williams and Curly MacLain, as their acting and singing really shines.

The love triangle between the hapless Will Parker (played by Josh Webster), Ado Annie Carnes (Maddi West) and Ali Hakim (Axis Simon) provided comedic moments with their timing and awareness.

The wise old head of Aunt Eller, always on hand to tell the young'uns what they’re doing wrong, is played well by Phoebe Driscole who displayed maturity on stage.

The other star was villain Jud Fry, played by Saem Millward, whose character was frightening at times and he sang with a rich, deep voice.

The costumes, accents, set and the odd dance routine were all spot on too.

Casual musical fans should recognise songs Oh What a Beautiful Mornin’ and the titular number Oklahoma!.