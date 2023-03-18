Back Issues: Gwen Gibbs an inspirational dance teacher who left a dynamic legacy

Dance teacher Gwen Gibbs started an amazing and dynamic dance legacy in Palmerston North and beyond.

Not only did she train and inspire many of our key dance studio teachers, she provided hours of training, performance and experiences for local people, in many styles.

These included operatic dancing which became known as Ballet, Grecian (barefoot), character, modern, and the latest ballroom dances of the time. Her ballroom speciality was the tango.

Gibbs was her stage name. Her maiden name was Gwendoline Lillian Rogers.

She became Gwendoline McCaskill when, in 1923, she married Gordon Milton McCaskill of Temuka, an army man.

In the 1920s, after they had met and married, it is understood he served in India with the Indian Army (British), probably seconded for those duties. His large sabre was kept in the studio cupboard.

Gwen said of their time in India that it was the best time of her life. She remembered travelling to Kashmir, the cooler north, in the summer period, which provided a luxurious lifestyle and included living on houseboats.

Gwen’s studio flat was decorated with many beautiful objects from that time.

The first advertisement for the Broadway School of Dancing was in the Manawatū Standard in 1929.

They lived for a while at 27 Elmira Avenue and Gwen’s beautiful studio, the Broadway School of Dancing, was along from the Regent Theatre. Later Gwen lived in the flat associated with the studio.

STUFF/ManawatÅ« Heritage Ballet dancers at the Gwen Gibbs School of Dancing.

In the 1940s Gordon became Lieutenant Colonel McCaskill. His work took him around New Zealand and he was based in Wellington, so they bought a house at Raumati Beach which Gwen travelled to on the weekend.

They had one son, Donald Gordon McCaskill, a young pilot who at age 19 was tragically shot down during World War II and is buried in Belgium. We think she may never have really recovered from that. So, she committed her life to dance.

I remember the studio, when as a young child of seven I started ballet lessons. The studio was above Rama’s Fruit Shop, with the smell of fruit and vegetables in the air as you ran up the stairs.

Then we went down the long corridor that led into a rather dark dressing room – full of trunks of fantastic costumes, which we were not supposed to touch, but of course we had to take sneaky peeks at them.

For us, they, like the studio, were filled with beauty, fantasy and wonder. The dressing room opened into the large, light studio, with beautiful canvas paintings of dancers on the walls, huge mirrors at one end, long ballet barres, the piano in the corner, and a bank of large, elegant windows overlooking Broadway Ave.

ManawatÅ« Heritage Gwen Gibbs’ dance school entrance, circa 1950s. The school was above Rama’s fruit shop.

When Miss Gibbs walked into the ballet studio, she commanded all the space. She had grand posture and an even grander voice.

Val Bolter remembers her as stern, but kind. We all thought she was born in England, but, in fact, she was born in St Kilda, Melbourne, Australia, in about 1898.

We think she enjoyed the mystery about her background. However, we know from her first advertisements in the Manawatū Standard that she started her Broadway dance school in about 1929; and we also know she had performed at the Tivoli Theatre Melbourne and for J.C. Williamson’s performance circuit in Australia.

J.C. Williamson, an Australian company, built our Regent theatre in 1930. She was also in a J.C. Williamson touring dance troupe called “The Exquisite Eight”.

By 1935 her studio was well established, and she had well-trained assistants teaching for her – “the best in Palmerston North” according to her advertisements.

She was a very enterprising and somewhat competitive businesswoman. There is an amusing rivalry in the 1930 advertisements between the Jean Muir and Gibbs ballroom dance schools, where “confidence gained through competent and correct teaching” (Muir) is countered by a list of qualifications and experience, plus offering a social dance package with tuition, practice and supper from Gibbs.

STUFF/ManawatÅ« Heritage Training was important at the Gwen Gibbs studio.

At one stage Gwen ran very popular social dances following the Awapuni races, which were described as “bursting to the seams with people”.

Gibbs and her teachers taught ballet to the highest of standards – using the British Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) Syllabus.

Local teacher Michelle Robinson recounts that Gwen was “well qualified and took training seriously. She gained many different certificates for teaching including the RAD Advanced Teachers Certificate.”

It seems that Gwen was influential in bringing RAD to New Zealand because she was well connected internationally.

Every summer holidays Gibbs went to Australia to learn the latest dance developments. Lorraine Norton was her Sydney dance friend, who had a large dance studio.

Gibbs stayed with Lorraine and went to various classes and courses in the regular two-week summer school. While there in 1935 she met Felix Demery the first RAD examiner and it is believed she encouraged him to come to New Zealand.

By 1938 her advertisements show she is fully qualified in RAD teaching. Michelle Robinson remembers that Gwen returned from Australia full of new ideas and training, such as jazz dance or ballet solos from the great ballets.

Gwen “did all the study, she never stopped, she was a life-long student. She bought every book possible on dance from Bennetts Books in Broadway. In her studio office she had piles of UK Dancing Times.”

She also moved with the times. She adored contemporary dance which then was influenced by Central European dance. Gwen knew the great Gertrude Bodenwieser who immigrated to Australia in 1939 and did classes with her there.

Supplied/Michelle Robinson Collection Gwen Gibbs and Broadway School of Dance at the time of a visiting RAD Examiner. A young Michelle Robinson is on the left wearing a black leotard and skirt and Gibbs is standing to her left.

Gibbs knew important ballet people such as Harcourt Algeranoff, a key figure in Australian ballet and dance partner of Anna Pavlova, and also Poul Gnatt, the founder of the New Zealand Ballet Company.

When the celebrated English ballerina Beryl Gray performed in the Regent Palmerston North, Gwen organised a birthday soiree for Beryl in the studio and classes for ballet students. This occasion was recorded in the Manawatū Standard on June 11, 1960.

Gwen Gibbs left a strong teaching legacy. She trained Michelle Robinson, Maureen Ax, Val Bolter, Joy Heffernan and Christine Lockwood. They in turn have trained many of our current young dance teachers, or others who have become dance professionals in New Zealand or internationally.

Her legacy stretches beyond her pupils who became successful. Gibbs’ inspiring attitude, desire for the best teaching practices and enquiring interest in the new and innovative, remains in memories and has been passed on to her dance protégés, who have become long-standing Palmerston North dance teachers, and taken on her approach.

Consequently, many of us have benefited from this and some have made interesting and substantial dance careers out of that dynamic legacy. She lives on in all of us.

Dr Tania Kopytko is a specialist in performing arts who was born in Palmerston North.