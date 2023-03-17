Foxton farmers rewarded for lifetime of dedication to sustainability

The regional supreme winners of the Horizons Ballance Farm Environment Awards are Peter, left, Karen and John McErlean, right, with Karen and John’s daughter, Cara How.

A lifetime of dedication has netted Foxton dairy and beef farmers, Poplar Partnership, the supreme regional gong at the Horizons Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

Peter, John and Karen McErlean of Poplar Partnership were announced as winners at the awards in Palmerston North on Thursday night.

John and Karen have come a long way since purchasing the initial 43-hectare block in 1983.

Poplar Partnership Ltd was formed in 2002 with John’s brother Peter, and today the total area of the family farm is 1719ha.

READ MORE:

* Sibling success for Singh's at the Waikato Ballance Farm Environment Awards

* Paerua farmers leading the way in biodiversity

* Waipahi sheep farmers win Otago Ballance Farm Environment Awards



John, Peter and Karen have steadily improved the genetics of their herefords and have also become known for the development of strong genetic lines in their friesian cows.

Multiple wetlands have been created and extended throughout the farm, including significant investment in the planting of native trees.

In an innovative move to retain staff, the McErleans have created another company called 164 Partnership Ltd.

This is a small dairy farm with 200 cows, owned by the McErleans and eight employees.

In awarding the supreme regional award, the judges commended the McErleans’ commitment to people, livestock, land stewardship, biodiversity and habitat creation, all of which has resulted in a highly successful and sustainable business.

Looking to the future, the McErleans were keen to continue developing the wetlands, as well as working to protect a native giant snail colony on one of the support blocks.

They also aimed to explore the integration of vegetable crops into their farming operation as demand grows.

The trio also won awards for soil management, people in primary sector, sustainability and stewardship, agri-science, farming efficiency and agri-business management.

In other awards, Taumaranui’s Graham and Tracey Sinnamon of Meringa Station – Pāmu won awards for New Zealand livestock, biodiversity and the integration of trees.

Pāmu was formerly known as Landcorp.

Josh Millard of the Tongariro Dairy Unit - Pāmu won the award for climate recognition.

The innovation award went to Feilding’s Jason and Amanda Prior of DownUnder Honey.

Rangiwahia’s Mike Bourke, who has maintained Mangahuia Wetlands over the years, won the Margaret Matthews Trophy for commitment to sustainability.

The awards also showcased catchment group the Tararua Plantain Project, which is looking into the use of the plantain crop on farms as a way of reducing nitrogen leaching.

The awards are run by the NZ Farm Environment Trust and champion sustainable farming and growing.

The supreme winner from each of the 11 regions will go through to be considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the trust’s national showcase at Te Papa in May.

The national winner will become 2023’s national ambassadors for sustainable farming and growing.