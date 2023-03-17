Rebuilding Pongaroa's community spirit at Cyclone Shout

Pongaroa The Way To Go chairwoman Heather Monk says the Cyclone Shout will be a good way for people to get together and blow off some steam.

A small rural community in Tararua is getting together to boost spirits in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Community group Pongaroa The Way To Go is holding a “Cyclone Shout” at the Pongaroa Hotel on Saturday to celebrate the hard work the community has put in since the cyclone.

The Way To Go chairwoman Heather Monk said it was for people in the area from Makuri and Tīraumea, to Ākito and Waione.

The organisers had initially planned to hold an event for people who were new to the community southeast of Dannevirke, but with Cyclone Gabrielle causing havoc in the region, they thought it would be a good idea for people to “come and have a few drinks, lighten up and enjoy a day of chin-wagging”.

“It’s a chance to come together and regroup as a community. They have got over the initial shock and most of them have realised, look at Hawke’s Bay.

“These people [in Tararua] have still got their stock, they might not have as many paddocks because the fences are gone.

“Only one person had to move and the others have all still got their homes and have still got their livelihoods.”

It would be a good chance to say hello to others and blow off steam, she said.

Thanks to sponsorship there is food and a bar tab for locals. There are bouncy castles and entertainment for children, as well as music to bring people together.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Workers clear a slip across the road on Route 52 near Waione earlier this month.

The Pongaroa village wasn’t damaged during the cyclone, but the surrounding farmland and roads copped it.

Roads nearby are still closed, including the road from Pongaroa to Ākitio.

Many people were stuck on farms and even though many who were cut-off were prepared with supplies, isolation was one of the biggest problems.

Monk, who is a Civil Defence co-ordinator, said locals were getting on with it.

“That’s the reality because they have just had to. There’s not a lot of help coming out to them.”