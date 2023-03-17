Palmerston North to host session on teen road safety
Palmerston North is hosting motorsport legend Greg Murphy and neuroscience educator Nathan Wallace for a teen road safety talk to educate young drivers and their parents about safer driving.
Young drivers distracted by their mobile phones was the biggest concern of parents of teenage drivers, a survey by New Zealand vehicle safety and training provider AutoSense showed.
So AutoSense, Murphy and Wallis are hitting the road this month for a nationwide tour, hosting road safety talks to help parents and young drivers understand the developing teenage brain and improve teenagers’ decisions when driving.
Murphy said seven people aged 15-24 died on Manawatū- Whanganui roads in 2022.
The Palmerston North event is at Freyberg High School on Tuesday from 7-9pm.
Tickets are available from eyesupnz.co.nz.