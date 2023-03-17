Police search for 'person of interest' in Palmerston North

Police are searching for a “person of interest” after spotting them in a vehicle in Palmerston North. (File photo)

Police are on the hunt for a “person of interest” who was spotted in Palmerston North.

Police sighted a person of interest in a vehicle on Ruahine Street, Palmerston North at about 12.45pm, a police spokesperson said.

“The vehicle fled and was not pursued, however, staff have worked to locate and track the vehicle and it has eventually been found abandoned in the Ashhurst area.”

One person has been arrested, and police are working to locate a second individual.