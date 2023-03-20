Lockdowns lifted at Feilding schools, two people in custody

Feilding schools are in lockdown and two people have been taken into custody.

Several Feilding schools were put into lockdown on Monday morning after a suspected stolen vehicle fled to the area.

A police media spokesperson said police had sighted a suspected stolen vehicle on Colyton Rd and signalled for it to stop.

“The vehicle fled and it was not pursued, but police maintained observations and followed it into Feilding to the Timona Park area, where it has been abandoned. “

She said two people had been arrested and officers were working to locate further occupants.

READ MORE:

* Lockdown lifted at Feilding primary school after police incident

* Armed robbers on the run in Feilding, school lockdowns lifted

* Parents and children hid in cupboards as person shot by police in Hastings



”As a precaution the Armed Offenders Squad are attending and the nearest school has been put into lockdown.”

Lytton St School principal Ben Ward-Smith posted to the school’s Facebook page just after 11.30am on Monday asking parents to stay away from the school grounds.

”Kia Ora whānau. The school is in lockdown. All kids are safe and inside. I will let you know when the lockdown has been lifted.

“If you could stay out of the school grounds that would be much appreciated.”

At 1.30pm an update said the lockdown had been lifted.

Do you know more? Email editor@msl.co.nz

Feilding Intermediate principal Diane Crate also posted to the school’s Facebook page about 11.30am saying the school was in lockdown.

“All children are safe, and are locked in the classrooms. Please do not come onto the school site until the lockdown is completed.”

Emails had been sent to parents, the post said.

An update at 1pm said the school was out of lockdown.

Stuff understands Tui Early Learners, a nearby childcare centre, and St Joseph’s School were also put into lockdown.

A staff member at Tui Early Learners, who answered the phone, said they had been advised not to comment, while a staff member at St Joseph’s School hung up the phone when approached by Stuff.

A parent of a St Joseph’s School student, who wished to remain anonymous, said their child’s school was also locked down on Wednesday along with Lytton St School.

At the time police said they had responded to a sighting of a person driving in the area with a warrant for their arrest around 2.20pm.

A spokesperson said, although the lockdowns were lifted, police remained in the area by Timona Park and inquiries were ongoing.