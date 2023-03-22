Sprinting Collette twins show class at Manawatū schools athletics championships

Chayille Collette powers ahead in the senior girls 200m race at the Manawatū secondary schools athletics championships at the Manawatū Community Athletics Track.

As expected the standout performances at last Saturday’s Manawatū secondary school athletics championships came from sisters Addira and Chayille Collette.

There was a noticeable gasp from the crowd as they witnessed the acceleration of these two top-class athletes, with Addira winning the senior girls 200m by at least 20m, with Chayille just as impressive in the 100m, finishing at least 15m clear of the field.

Unfortunately the electronic timing system failed just before their races, so the recorded times were from manual timing.

There were standout performances in the junior girls’ events, with Olivia Norris-Spring setting a new record in clearing 1.60m to win the high jump.

She also won the long jump with a best of 4.61m and the triple jump with a personal best 10.10m.

She also finished second in the 100m, which was won by Georgia McNicol, who alsohad a successful day, winning the 200m and 70m hurdles, and finishing runner-up to Norris-Spring in the high jump and long jump.

Emma Verry dominated the longer races, winning the 400m, 800m and 1500m events.

In the intermediate girls, Taylor Trow won the 80m and 300m hurdles, the long and triple jumps and was second in the high jump.

Athena Fovakas won the 100m and 200m and was runner-up to Trow in the 80m hurdles and the triple jump.

Queenie Morgan was the high jump winner and runner-up in the long jump.

Stuff Feilding High School runner Nate Kearin, left, passes the baton to Dan Maisiri during the senior boys 4x100m relay.

Hayley Cornwall won the 800m and 1500m events.

In the senior girls, Olivia Clinton achieved the 400m-800m double, while Lucy McLean won both the 1500m and 3000m races.

In the field events, Alice Cook won the long and triple jumps, Amber Trow the high jump, Janae Laing the hammer and shot put, and Emma Woodman the discus and javelin.

The junior boys results were well spread, with Filip Martin having the most success, winning the 800m, 1500m and javelin.

The sprint races were shared between Cooper Davey, Adam Smith and Chase Walker.

In the intermediate boys races, Cayden Pardey won the 100m, Hunter Kennedy the 200m and Taylor Hall the 400m. Alec Ball completed the 800m-1500m double.

After finishing runner-up in both the 400m and 800m, Justin Cunningham surprised by winning the triple jump, his first serious attempt at the event.

Ciaran Mace won the high jump, with Lachie Dale taking out the long jump. Nehemiah Su’a won the shot and discus titles.

Stuff Palmerston North Boys’ High School’s Ben Marsh competes in the javelin throw.

The senior boys titles were again shared with Bradley Tower, Dan Maisiri, Alex James, James Baylis and Thomas Duncan taking titles. Jonathan Jamieson triumphed in the 1500m and 3000m.

Field event winners were Curtis Hape, Jonty Kells, Zaviar Snook, Michael Stassen and Basantha Subba.

Ari Bennett was a convincing winner of the 2km walk.

♦ This Sunday is the Athletics Manawatū-Whanganui children’s championship, then on April 1 and 2 we host the North Island secondary school championships.

Unfortunately this meet clashes with the Australian track and field championships which some of Manawatū’s top athletes will be attending.