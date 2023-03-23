Horowhenua council takes on meaty issues of Three Waters, rates and Levin Landfill in Long Term Plan amendment

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden wants to hear feedback on three major issues affecting the district.

The Horowhenua District Council is starting consultation on three major issues for the region.

At Wednesday’s extraordinary council meeting, councillors voted unanimously to receive a Long Term Plan amendment consultation document which covers a rates review, water infrastructure and the future of the Levin Landfill. This starts the community consultation process.

This has given the council an adverse audit opinion from Audit New Zealand regarding the inclusion of Three Waters assets in the Long Term Plan beyond 2024, but the council was willing to do this because it was lawful.

The council’s chief executive Monique Davidson said she respected Audit New Zealand’s opinion.

READ MORE:

* Horowhenua council overhauls procurement process after expensive consultancy bill

* 'Transformational' chief executive announced for Horowhenua District Council

* Horowhenua council concerned with lack of clarity in Three Waters reforms



“We have a prime minister that has given the challenge to the minister of local government to reset the Three Waters reform.

“Today we sit in an environment where the assumptions around Three Waters reform have to be in our [Long Term Plan amendment] and in one week or two weeks or three weeks’ time that could look very different depending on an imminent announcement from the minister of local government.”

She said the council had to consider what effect Three Waters would have on the community post July 1, 2024 because of the enormous uncertainty about the reform.

“We find ourselves in a situation where we are in an election year, we are in between potential policy changes. And what we have got to do is the right thing by our community.

“The right thing is what do we think the cost of Three Waters would look like if we were to retain the responsibility of it.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Horowhenua District Council chief executive Monique Davidson says they have to do the right thing by the community.

Mayor Bernie Wanden and councillors wanted to hear public feedback on the matter.

Wanden said while an audit opinion was important for the council’s reputation, it was important to make sure the community was abreast of what was happening, so he was comfortable with it.

“While we will get an adverse opinion it will be a lawful opinion,” Wanden said.

Away from the meeting, Davidson said as part of a rates review, the council was proposing a change to the way it shared rates across the district.

“As part of the annual plan section of this consultation, we are also proposing a rates increase of 7.9%,” she said.

“This is largely as a result of an increase in costs outside of council’s control ie insurance, interest, costs of construction contracts.”

A decision on the landfill’s future is the second issue the council is consulting on and a decision needs to be made this financial year. Operations at the landfill are suspended until a decision is made.

In 2019, the landfill agreement set out a formal review of the closure date. From November 2021 to the end of January 2022, the council consulted with the community on closure options.

That consultation process should have offered a broader range of options, not just ones to close the landfill, and it should also have been connected to the Long Term Plan, which would have made it more transparent about the ongoing implications of each option.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The potential closure of the Levin Landfill is being consulted on.

That is now being done with the amendment.

The third matter is water infrastructure. Horowhenua’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater networks need upgrading to keep up with population growth and ensure resilience against climate change.

In the Long Term Plan 2021-2041, the council agreed to invest $121 million into drinking water, $171m into wastewater and $29m into stormwater.

Key investment includes a raw water reservoir to increase Levin’s drinking water storage capacity, improving the capacity to filter water at treatment plants, upgrades to wastewater treatment plants and district-wide stormwater improvements.