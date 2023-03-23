Large NZ Rugby Museum sign disappears without a trace

New Zealand Rugby Museum director Stephen Berg in the hole where a sign advertising the museum should be. He believes the sign has been stolen in the past 10 days.

Signs are often recipients of rough treatment from nocturnal characters, but one pointing the way to the New Zealand Rugby Museum in Palmerston North appears to have been pilfered without being damaged.

Museum director Stephen Berg said he believed the large sign, erected on the corner of Main and Pitt streets near the Globe Theatre, had been stolen in the past 10 days, possibly during the weekend of March 11 and 12. A sign next to it for the Te Manawa Museum had also vanished.

The screws on the rugby museum sign had been removed, rather than it being ripped down, he said.

“Somebody has knocked it off before or dented it before, but nobody has taken it away,” Berg said while looking at the empty space where the sign should be.

“Look at the size of this bloody thing, it’s huge.”

The sign, made of metal, actually measures 1.2m x 3m.

Berg believed the sign was somewhere nearby, and joked it could be something to do with the start of the academic year and young people coming into town and setting up their flats.

SUPPLIED The New Zealand Rugby Museum sign that was stolen from outside the museum.

The sign is insured, but the museum will have to pay an excess. Berg said it was in good humour, but it was also going to cost them a couple of thousand dollars

“It’s money we don’t need to spend right now.”

He would take the sign back no questions asked.

Years ago the museum had AA-style road signs on Main St pointing in the direction of the museum, but those disappeared.

“It’s amazing how often we get guests who say ‘we saw your sign and decided to pop in’.”