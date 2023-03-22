Police search for car after it flees two-car crash in Shannon

Police are searching for a car that fled the scene of a two-car crash in Shannon.

Emergency services were called to Shannon’s Ballance St after receiving reports of a two car crash just after 3.30pm.

One of the cars fled the scene before police arrived, sparking a search for the vehicle and its driver, a police spokesperson said.

A person who was in the other vehicle received moderate injuries and was transported to Palmerston Noath Hospital, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.