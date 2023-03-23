What's on in Manawatū: March 24 - 26
Whether it's keeping in stride for 24 hours or a leisurely stroll among stallholders, the wider Manawatū has you covered this weekend.
Friday
Manawatū Tough Kid Challenge: From 9.30am at Mt Biggs School. Get dirty and have lots of fun. $7.50, children enter through their school.
Saturday
Relay For Life: Small steps can make a big difference. Communities affected by cancer walk, run and fundraise for 24 hours at Hokowhitu Riverside Walkway, Palmerston North starting noon. Register a team online.
Cornerstone Gala: Rides and games, bouncy castles, food from a variety of cultures, at Cornerstone Christian School from 10am to 2pm.
Sunday
Marton Harvest Festival: From 10am to 3pm at Sir James Wilson Park. Over 160 stallholders and 10,000 punters expected, along with food and entertainment.
Wednesday
The Wizard of Oz: School production at Feilding High School. Tickets are available from the school office for $20/$15, with door sales each night subject to availability.
Know of a great upcoming public event or performance? Email editor@msl.co.nz
Upcoming
Big Pharma: The Wellington band play The Stomach in Palmerston North on March 31. Tickets from undertheradar.co.nz
Kimbolton Sculpture Festival: Outdoor art and sculpture exhibition, April 1, at Kimbolton Domain, with country food, coffee, family fun, laid-back music. 9am to 4pm.
Record fair: Crates and crates of vinyl from every era to sift through, from 11am to 3pm, April 15, at Hokowhitu Bowling Club, Palmerston North.
Ongoing
Feilding Farmers’ Market: From 8.30am at Manchester Square each Friday to 1pm.
Jazz Cafe: Every Thursday from 6pm-8pm, Viva Cafe and Bar, 21 Rangitīkei St.
A Rural Perspective: Exhibition by Manawatū artist Graham Christensen at the Feilding Art Centre, 104 Manchester St, until March 30. Open weekdays 10am - 4pm, Saturdays 10am - 1pm.
Manawatū Armed Combat Training: 7pm Friday nights at Hokowhitu Scout Hall, Palmerston North. Manawatū Iron Hides is a full-contact medieval armoured combat sports team whose fighters take part in national and international battles.
Herstory of Women’s Rugby: Exhibition from the New Zealand Rugby Museum charts women's rugby in New Zealand, from 1888 to the World Cup victories of the Black Ferns.
St Brigid's Indoor Bowling Club: Every Tuesday night, 7.15pm at St John's Hall, Camden St, Feilding. Contact Doreen 021 158 1609.