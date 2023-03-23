What's on in Manawatū: March 24 - 26

The Palmerston North Intermediate School team taking part in the 2019 Relay For Life. Briar Anderson, 12, takes the baton from Leo Mwape, 12.

Whether it's keeping in stride for 24 hours or a leisurely stroll among stallholders, the wider Manawatū has you covered this weekend.

Friday

Manawatū Tough Kid Challenge: From 9.30am at Mt Biggs School. Get dirty and have lots of fun. $7.50, children enter through their school.

Saturday

Relay For Life: Small steps can make a big difference. Communities affected by cancer walk, run and fundraise for 24 hours at Hokowhitu Riverside Walkway, Palmerston North starting noon. Register a team online.

Cornerstone Gala: Rides and games, bouncy castles, food from a variety of cultures, at Cornerstone Christian School from 10am to 2pm.

Sunday

Marton Harvest Festival: From 10am to 3pm at Sir James Wilson Park. Over 160 stallholders and 10,000 punters expected, along with food and entertainment.

Wednesday

The Wizard of Oz: School production at Feilding High School. Tickets are available from the school office for $20/$15, with door sales each night subject to availability.

Upcoming

Big Pharma: The Wellington band play The Stomach in Palmerston North on March 31. Tickets from undertheradar.co.nz

Kimbolton Sculpture Festival: Outdoor art and sculpture exhibition, April 1, at Kimbolton Domain, with country food, coffee, family fun, laid-back music. 9am to 4pm.

Record fair: Crates and crates of vinyl from every era to sift through, from 11am to 3pm, April 15, at Hokowhitu Bowling Club, Palmerston North.

Ongoing

Feilding Farmers’ Market: From 8.30am at Manchester Square each Friday to 1pm.

Jazz Cafe: Every Thursday from 6pm-8pm, Viva Cafe and Bar, 21 Rangitīkei St.

A Rural Perspective: Exhibition by Manawatū artist Graham Christensen at the Feilding Art Centre, 104 Manchester St, until March 30. Open weekdays 10am - 4pm, Saturdays 10am - 1pm.

Manawatū Armed Combat Training: 7pm Friday nights at Hokowhitu Scout Hall, Palmerston North. Manawatū Iron Hides is a full-contact medieval armoured combat sports team whose fighters take part in national and international battles.

Herstory of Women’s Rugby: Exhibition from the New Zealand Rugby Museum charts women's rugby in New Zealand, from 1888 to the World Cup victories of the Black Ferns.

St Brigid's Indoor Bowling Club: Every Tuesday night, 7.15pm at St John's Hall, Camden St, Feilding. Contact Doreen 021 158 1609.