Back Issues: Anti-Germanism in Manawatū and Rangitīkei during the First World War

Anton Koehler proudly wearing his German medals from the Franco-Prussian War, pictured with his family circa 1890.

Any area with a historically distinctive immigrant population, amid another larger population, allows scope for a range of situations.

My father grew up in the former Stoney Creek Scandinavian & Roadmen’s Block (now Kelvin Grove and Whakarongo), and spoke of two incidents.

The first was “Old Mr ... from up the road”, who, when taking milk to the Bunnythorpe dairy factory during World War I, was thrown in a horse trough for being German.

The other incident was ‘’news’’ from Europe, where - so the modified story went and as reported in the Manawatū Standard of April 24, 1917 - the Germans were removing dead soldiers from the battlefield, and boiling them down to make soap.

Evidently the deceased were horses and not soldiers. However, shock circled the globe.

Manawatu’s immigrants from northern Europe and Scandinavia had many reasons for migrating in the 1870s – including to escape wars. On the whole they settled well, perhaps due to all being ‘’outsiders’’ in a country where the language of the principle colonisers was English.

Anton Koehler proudly posed in family portraits with his Iron Cross from the Franco-Prussian War, and Dr John Rockstrow hung a portrait of German Chancellor Bismarck in his waiting room – even though one Danish patient routinely turned it to face the wall.

Rockstrow received an extensive obituary in 1913. Koehler received a tiny obituary in 1917, with no reference to his military career.

Kelvin Grove Community Association Lieutenant William Setter, whose photo appears in the Kelvin Grove Roll of Honour. The only officer in the set, he served in the Middle East and Europe, where he suffered a severe gunshot wound to his forearm in October 1917. This injury saw him return to NZ in early 1918.

While Marton’s German community dates to the 1860s, the following decade saw the Manawatu-Rangitikei’s German community expand considerably.

Halcombe was dubbed ‘’Berlin’’. Rongotea was another such settlement, and even ‘’German Town’’ briefly existed - until it became the ‘’Himatangi Turnoff’’. Marton, Halcombe and Rongotea were also connected through their German Lutheran churches.

The outbreak of war in August 1914 changed everything. New Zealand’s five German consuls, including Frederick Krull, were no longer recognised and all were “visited”. Three were subsequently interned, while Krull (78) suffered a stroke and died in November 1914 – which was attributed to war stress.

Krull had cared for the German immigrants – especially the 1876 voyage of the Fritz Reuter which the NZ Government tried to block. It then refused to receive those immigrants when they arrived. Many of these people subsequently settled in Manawatū.

Krull also arranged for German families to settle in Kelvin Grove – on small bush-covered blocks that Scandinavians had abandoned.

As German-born men who were military reservists, including crew members on visiting ships, were supposed to rejoin the German military, NZ found itself having to quickly prevent that.

Six German reservists were arrested at Palmerston North in the first days of the war after failing to report to the police. These included the three Eder brothers from Foxton. This dilemma resulted in the establishment of the Somes Island Internment Camp for Enemy Aliens.

Appointed as its commandant was Manawatū schoolteacher Major Dugald Matheson. Having taught at Stanway School, near Halcombe, perhaps he was erroneously thought suited to dealing with German internees.

Eventually he had a breakdown, but not before ill-treating some of his charges. Internees were not naughty schoolchildren – nor did they appreciate Matheson’s strong views on physical education.

Meanwhile, any settler from an enemy country could be snatched away for questioning and sometimes internment, based on someone’s thoughts on the person concerned.

Fear of sabotage became an obsession, and hatred was directed at any handy ‘’enemy’’, payback for distant battlefield actions – beliefs often based on propaganda.

An incident that rocked the country was the killing by Arthur Rottman, 21, of his employers (a couple and their baby) near Mangaweka in late December 1914. Several days later, 2000 rioters wrecked a German-owned pork-butchers’ shop in Gisborne. Others from the town were also promptly interned.

Rottman was executed on March 8, 1915.

It was Whanganui’s turn for similar riots in May 1915, a week after the sinking of the Lusitania.

Anyone perceived as connected to the Central Powers (enemy) countries, was the target of hatred. This included non-British surnames, people who spoke with non-British accents, or those over-heard speaking a foreign language.

Being born in NZ wasn’t a shield either. For example, the prominent NZ-born Seifert brothers, who owned the Miranui Flaxmill at Makerua, were targets even though, or perhaps because, Alfred Seifert was chairman of the Manawatū Daily Times Company from 1915.

The district’s German Lutheran churches – and associated schools - were a particular target of anti-Germanism. These were viewed as a base for spreading German propaganda.

The reaction culminated in July 1917 with Rongotea’s former parsonage, that was about to open as a Lutheran day school, being destroyed by arson.

Two weeks later, the Halcombe Lutheran Church succumbed to the third attempt to burn it down. Attempts were also made to destroy the Marton Lutheran Church, however, men guarded it, and it still survives.

Then on February 5, 1922, Rongotea’s former Lutheran church, that was also being converted into a Lutheran school, also mysteriously burnt down.

Of all the legislation introduced to deal with people now viewed as ‘‘enemy aliens’’, the Registration of Aliens Act, 1917, affected the most people.

It required people of either sex aged 15 and over, who were not British subjects either by birth or by naturalisation in NZ, to register at a police station. Furthermore, a NZ-born woman married to an unnaturalised man automatically received his nationality and was therefore also required to register.

However, huge numbers of naturalised people also registered. Reportedly the police were shocked to discover their regions were home to so many ‘’aliens’’.

In the Manawatū–Rangitikei region, 994 people registered, of whom 251 were of German birth – although at least 83% of them were already naturalised.

Another 457 were Scandinavians – and over half of those were naturalised. The reason is not apparent. However, a silent protest is a possibility, given that one signatory was Danish-born O.T.J. Alpers, a prominent lawyer, who eight years later became a supreme court judge.

In November 1917, Palmerston North Borough Council ‘‘ethnically cleansed’’ street names it loosely associated with Germans. Frits Street, named after former mayor and sawmill co-owner Frits Jenssen, became Russell Street, while the associated Tramway Street became Heretaunga Street.

Val Burr/Supplied This sign marks the Roberts Line entrance to the Frederick Krull Reserve. In addition to acknowledging Krull (who briefly co-owned this land), the associated walkway also leads to the Schnell Walkway and Wetland. The Schnell family, who farmed in James Line from the 1930s, descend from German immigrants Carl Heinrich and Wilhelmina Schnelle who emigrated in the 1860s.

Similarly, Gibaut and Schlager streets, and Jersey Ave (two early settlers and one’s birthplace) became Beresford, Maire and Aroha streets. None were Germans.

Perhaps the naming by early 1921 of Jersey Lane – the driveway leading to the back of the Borough Council building (the Square Edge site) – might have been someone’s retaliation for this.

The Kairanga County Council did not follow the same pattern, which is why we still have Setters Line. The presence of Lieutenant William Setter, the son of German parents, in Kelvin Grove’s photographic Roll of Honour might help explain this.

Whanganui Borough Council also opted to expunge Krull Road. It became Oakland Ave in mid-1923. In contrast, about eight decades later, Palmerston North City Council named a new Kelvin Grove walkway, the Frederick Krull Reserve, in his memory.

Krull had, of course, arranged for the German immigrants to settle in the immediate vicinity – and two of them, August Dammler and Max Bufe, were accidentally gassed to death while digging a well there in 1886.

Val Burr is a local historian, whose MA thesis was on the experience of German people in NZ during WWI.