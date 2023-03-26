Manawatū schoolchildren join the war on weeds

About 50 children took part in a war on weeds at Mount Lees Reserve this week, guided by Horizons Regional Council staff.

Student leaders from eight schools across Manawatū district, Palmerston North and Rangitīkei competed in a “war on weeds”, guided by staff from Horizons Regional Council’s biosecurity pest plant team.

About 50 children explored invasive plant species such as Chilean rhubarb, gorse, and horsetail at Mount Lees Reserve near Feilding on Wednesday.

Pupils were also shown methods of controlling weed spread, such as the release of insects or fungi which target certain species, and spraying with herbicides.

Horizons environmental programme coordinator for pest plants Michael Beech said biosecurity work was vital to controlling pest plants and protecting what communities valued.

“Horizons biosecurity pest plant team are responsible for a comprehensive range of control methods for minimising the damage done by pest plants to our region’s ecosystem,” Beech said. “Pests can be complex to manage, but we hope that days like this can teach these students the importance of our work.”

The children did a scavenger hunt through the Mount Lees bush track, identifying invasive species like bamboo and wild ginger.

The day ended in friendly competition with a simulated invasive weed spray-off, where a pupil from Hiwinui School was the winner.

Awahou School teacher Victoria Sage said the day provided valuable learning for both children and adults.

“I’ve had a lot of comments from the kids and adults alike that they’ve learnt a lot from the day that they didn’t know before.

“It’s so interactive and it’s been a blast.”

Riverdale School teacher Janine Mcintyre said her pupils would use what they learnt about identifying invasive species in their own school environment.

“What they’re really enjoying about the day is the hands-on way to develop knowledge that we can bring back in order to deal with the pest plants we have at our school.

“Our main problem at the school is ivy, and they’ve been able to identify that ivy is invasive because it strangles natives.”

Horizons senior environmental educator Sarah Williams was delighted with the positive feedback.

“We are so pleased at the outcome of the day. The students were very engaged, participating enthusiastically in activities and asking brilliant questions.

“We’ve had great feedback from teachers and parent helpers who said they found the day very valuable and even learnt something new themselves.

“We are hoping to bring the hui to other parts of the region in the future.”