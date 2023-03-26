Plunket Shield championship to be decided in Nelson

Central Districts spinner Ajaz Patel took six wickets in their five-wicket Plunket Shield win over Otago in Palmerston North. (File photo).

Outright victories to Central Districts in Palmerston North and Canterbury in Rangiora mean just two teams are left in the tightly contested race for this season's New Zealand first-class championship, the Plunket Shield.

Thanks to a stunning performance from paceman Sean Davey, who returned a career-best match analysis of 11-66, including 7-25 in a destructive first innings, Canterbury bounced back from their horror seventh-round loss to CD to take 18 of the possible 20 points against Wellington this week in Rangiora, in what was the final match for those teams.

CD meanwhile have a game in hand, and further closed the gap on Canterbury by pocketing the full set of 20 points at Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North, after an Ajaz Patel six-for helped them set up a five-wicket victory against Otago.

The other star performer in CD’s win was Jack Boyle, who scored a century in his Stags’ Plunket Shield debut.

Having been put into bat, Otago scored 268 in the first innings where Dean Foxcroft’s 70 was the top score. CD seamer Ray Toole was the pick of the bowlers with 4-78.

Boyle then scored 117 from 240 balls in CD’s first-innings total of 381, before Patel went to work in Otago’s second innings, with the spinner taking 6-95 from 39.1 overs to dismiss Otago for 300.

Thorn Parkes made 115 from 193 balls for Otago.

That set CD 188 to win and they reached 190-5 on Friday afternoon.

In Auckland, paceman Danru Ferns took his maiden five-wicket bag on the final day to help snuff out a fight to the death from Northern Districts, who had headed into their last game in second spot, and had gambled in this round on a bold declaration.

This was after Auckland’s faint hopes of a title defence were torpedoed on the points table earlier in the game.

Their only remaining goals now are to improve their standing on the table and give retiring spinner Will Sommerville one last win.

Canterbury remains top of the ladder on 101 points, and CD will need an outright win - 12 points - against Auckland at Nelson (April 1-4) to deny Canterbury the trophy, with a nervous wait in store for the red and blacks who lost control of their own destiny.

In the meantime, they will square off in the one-day grand final at Napier’s McLean Park on Tuesday.

It is the first national final to be contested at McLean Park since 2001, when the same two teams met in a best-of-three finals series spread across both Napier and Christchurch, with CD winning 2-1.

The Central Stags head in as the top qualifier for the second year running, but succumbed to Auckland in last year's final in Queenstown and will be eager to deliver a more convincing performance at home in Hawke's Bay.