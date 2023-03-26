Speedway: Plenty of rollover action for Palmerston North derby fans

If fans at Palmerston North had been disappointed at the lack of rollovers this season they would have gone home in raptures on Saturday night after there were nine rolls, seven of them in the Teams’ Derby Championships.

In front of a reasonable crowd the 15 teams entered in the Peter Barry Memorial champs turned on plenty of action throughout the 15 qualifying and three finals races.

Along with the Derby event the Manawatū Youth Ministock title was decided and the popular Classic Stockcars competed.

The rollovers were spread thought the night with Terminators Brendon Harrison rolled by Geronimos Cove.

The following race was even more spectacular with Gladiators having two drivers tipped over Mark Henderson hitting the wall but then collecting teammate Deon Trow who also rolled.

Ben Kemp from Kemp Electrical was next to tip over when Naki Bits Roderick Stevenson expertly slotted him onto his roof.

It was a big night for Trow and Henderson who were then both rolled for a second time, while Kemp Electricals Leon Howitt went over against the Dirty Rottens.

Ivan Smeaton/Stuff A spectacular collision between Terminators Kane Carter (38) and Geronimos Natasha Lambert saw both cars launch into the air.

It wasn’t only the derby drivers who experienced the ignominy of being rolled with Elvis Rowlands in his impressive Tank rolled in the Classic Stockcars.

Rotorua’s Jason Holland was then rolled in the Manawatū Youth Ministock final.

After all the action Naki Bits maintained their impressive record taking out the final over regular competitor Whanganui team the Dirty Rottens.

Rottens had turned on their best effort to make the final but were match for the well-oiled Naki Bits who had won multiple titles under their previous name Dad’s Army.

Ivan Smeaton/Stuff In the supposedly non-contact Classic Stockcars Malcolm Clausen (15) earned himself a stand down for rolling the impressive Tank of Elvis Rowlands.

Clint Lyford gave the Dirty Rottens a good lead before the Naki Bits blockers took control allowing captain Steve Reed to take the win.

In an all-out attacking race for third Geronimo beat UCOL with only Ash McKenzie finishing for UCOL. Darren McKay led from start to finish to give Team Kaos fifth place over the Quackers.

It was a busy night for referee Ross Thurston and his team with numerous disqualifications throughout the 18 races, either for attacking off the grass, attacking after the race was over, driving in the wrong direction, attacking over the pole line or passing over the pole line.

All drivers had been given instructions at the drivers’ meeting.

The Manawatū Youth Ministock title went to Rotorua’s Cohen Wright who was never tested after starting on pole.

Wellington’s Thomas Davis finished second after a race long battle with Ethan MacDonald.