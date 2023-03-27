Tom Bruce, Natalie Dodd take major gongs at CD awards

Central Hinds wicketkeeper Natalie Dodd won the award for the Central Hinds’ player of the year.

It was a top night for prolific Taranaki batters at the Central Districts cricket awards, with Natalie Dodd named Central Hinds player of the year and Tom Bruce lifting the award for Central Stags player of the year for the second consecutive season.

Set to captain CD in the rescheduled one-day final against Canterbury in Napier on Tuesday and lead New Zealand A against Australia A in Lincoln this weekend, Bruce was also voted by his peers as the players’ player of the year for the second year in a row.

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield captain Dodd also received the premier award for the second time in her career, having previously won the silver salver in 2021, her first year with the team.

Several players were first-time winners of key awards, presented on Saturday evening at the Napier Conference and Events Centre.

Hometown left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox was named the Stags’ Super Smash Twenty20 player of the year after 16 wickets from nine games and a career-best haul of 4-28.

Lennox was the equal top wicket taker nationally this summer.

Brett Randell was named one-day player of the year in his first season with CD, having switched from Northern Districts in order to get more playing opportunities across all formats.

Randell was also the equal top one-day wicket taker nationally, with 18 from eight games, including a five-wicket bag.

Young Hawke’s Bay left-hander Flora Devonshire was named Hinds emerging player of the year and Stags acquisition Jack Boyle picked up the trophy for Hawke Cup player of the year in his first season in Hawke’s Bay.

Of the other major awards, Manawatū and White Ferns player Hannah Rowe was named the Hinds’ Super Smash player of the year, after a season where the all-rounder posted her maiden half century, to go with outstanding work in the field and with the ball.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Central Stags batsman Tom Bruce was named their player of year for the second year in a row.

Fellow Manawatū all-rounder Jess Watkin received the trophy for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield player of the year for the second year in a row, after a summer in which she scored four half centuries, with a best of 96, to go with 13 wickets - often making key breakthroughs for her side with her dangerous off-spin.

Another Manawatū all-rounder, Mikaela Greig, took the coveted trophy for Hinds players’ player, having been voted by her peers for an award that considers contribution to the team on and off the field.

With one match still to play in their extended first-class season, the Stags’ Plunket Shield player of the year would be named in April. They were still able to win the first-class title if they could defeat Auckland in Nelson, on April 1-4.

The evening ended with a presentation of a commissioned artwork to Ajaz Patel to mark the test spinner’s rare feat of 10 wickets in an innings, in Mumbai with the Black Caps in 2021.

Award winners:

Central Stags: Player of the year: Tom Bruce (Taranaki). Super Smash player of the year: Jayden Lennox (Hawke’s Bay). One-day player of the year: Brett Randell. Plunket Shield player of the year: to be announced in April. Players’ player of the year: Tom Bruce (Taranaki).

Central Hinds: Player of the year: Natalie Dodd (Taranaki). Super Smash player of the year: Hannah Rowe (Manawatū). Hallyburton Johnstone Shield player of the year: Jess Watkin (Manawatū). Emerging player of the year: Flora Devonshire (Hawke’s Bay). Players’ player of the year: Mikaela Greig (Manawatū).

CD age group and inter-districts: Men’s under-17 player of the year: Jacob Cotter (Hawke’s Bay). Men’s under-19 player of the year: Sam Cassidy (Hawke’s Bay). Women’s under-17 player of the year: Caitlin Marshall (Taranaki). Women’s under-19 player of the year: Emma McLeod (Wairarapa). Shrimpton Trophy player of the year: Jessica Ogden (Manawatū). Hawke Cup player of the year: Jack Boyle (Hawke’s Bay). Chapple Cup player of the year: Bevan Small (Manawatū).

Officials: Umpire of the year: John Dempsey (Nelson). Scorer recognition award: Euan West (Nelson).