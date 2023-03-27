One taken to hospital after two-car crash blocks Manawatū road

Two cars have crashed in Feilding leaving one person seriously injured who was taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Kimbolton and Colyton roads near Feilding at 6.50am on Monday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent one ambulance to the scene, which took one patient to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition.

The intersection was partially blocked for one hour by the crash but the road had been cleared by 8am, a police spokesperson said.