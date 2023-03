Two cars have crashed in Feilding leaving one person injured and a road partially blocked. (File photo)

A person has been injured in a car crash in Feilding that has caused delays for drivers.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Kimbolton Rd and Colyton Rd at 6.50am on Monday.

A police media spokesperson said one person was injured, and the road was partially blocked.

“The intersection is partially blocked by the crash and traffic is reported to be flowing slowly.”