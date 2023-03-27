Central Normal School celebrates turning 150 years old

Central Normal School's newest 5-year-old pupil Jericho Tamayo, left, and the school's oldest living past student Allan Cull, at the school's 150th anniversary celebrations.

The first and oldest school in Palmerston North has marked a big milestone with a weekend of celebrations.

Central Normal School-Te Kura Tuatahi o Papaioea is 150 years old this year and celebrated its birthday on Friday and Saturday.

Principal Regan Orr said past pupils, teachers and principals were welcomed back to the school on Friday with a rousing and emotional pōwhiri.

“The children performed proudly and gave the visitors an amazing welcome. Rangitāne led the welcome with whaikōrero.”

READ MORE:

* Manawatū schools show support for flood-affected families with fundraiser

* It may take 'weeks' to know how many teachers leave profession over vaccine mandate

* Palmerston North schoolgirl shaves head to support 'brave' cousin



Visitors were given a tour of the school by the pupils.

“Visitors were impressed with the learning the children had done and were also impressed with the now modern and attractive classroom environments.”

Memorabilia dating back to original attendance records and photos were on display and many visitors were delighted to see their names in original attendance records.

There was an informal dinner on Friday night, then on Saturday was a birthday party event with bouncy castles, a sausage sizzle and children riding bikes.

“Members of the current school community were welcomed to be a part of the birthday celebrations and it was great to see all of the Central community coming together. “

The two oldest former students also came – Alan Cull who attended the school from 1929 to 1936, and Ngaire Wattes (nee Leek) who was at the school from 1936 to 1940.

David Unwin/Stuff Past Central Normal School principals Alister Smith, left, and Shona Oliver with today’s principal Regan Orr at the 150-year celebrations.

Cull remembered the original imposing two-story brick building that was the original school on Featherston St.

As part of the celebrations, Cull, the oldest living former pupil, and the school’s newest pupil, 5-year-old Jericho Tamayo, cut a cake.

A kōwhai tree was planted by former principal, Allister​ Smith (1998-2008) and the longest serving staff member, Karen Phillips.

Shona Oliver, who was principal from 2008 to 2018, also attended.

Central Normal opened in 1872, but the first headmaster, Robert North Keeling, was appointed the next year, so that was when the school was officially was recognised.

It was first established at the site of the now Cobb Hotel on the corner of Main and Princess streets and had eight students.

It moved to Campbell St, what is now Campbell Street Early Learning, in 1890 so it could expand, then moved to its Featherston St site nearby in 1922.

The last remaining structure from the original buildings are the two brick pillars at the school gates.