Marist women get home in nervous final against United

Medium pacer Aria Cameron was one of the standout bowlers for Marist in their win in the 25-over final over United at Hokowhitu Park on Saturday.

With their big hitters back in the shed, Marist’s nerves were frayed late in the women’s 25-over final against United.

But they held their composure and got home by six wickets at Hokowhitu Park on Saturday.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, United made 85 in 19 overs, before Marist chased it down in the 18th over, reaching 86-4.

Marist captain Molly Noema-Barnett said it was a close game.

READ MORE:

* United too powerful in win over Girls' High Red

* Freyberg women stitch up second title for the season

* Star Cleaver effort not enough to get Old Boys into semifinals



”We got them out for 85 which we thought was good. It was getting close in our batting and no-one really took off.

“Sally [Wenham] hit a few good boundaries, but got out. It was down to our lower batters and we just got through. I reckon it was pretty tense.

“When our big batters got out it was anyone’s game.”

Marist opener Nicole Thessman had made 14 and then No 3 Wenham hit 21 from 13 balls, but then they lost a couple of wickets.

Gina Collis played an important and patient knock of 6 not out from 31 balls to provide the anchor.

Jonelle Culling helped finish things off with 10 not out from nine balls, hitting the winning runs.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Marist’s Frances Bacon, left, and Jonelle Culling size up a catch in the final against United. The catch was taken by Bacon.

Noema-Barnett said they were nervous, but kept it together in the chase.

Earlier United had scored 85, but didn’t have anyone in their strong batting lineup go on to a big score, as the best efforts came from Angela Sexton and Paige Stewart, who both scored 14.

Marist seamer Jonelle Culling did a good job, taking 3-18 from four overs.

Youngster Aria Cameron, who is at Feilding High School, did well with her medium pace and took two wickets, as did spinner Wenham.

United and Marist were also meant to meet in the pre-Christmas twenty20 competition final, but that was rained off, so the title went to United, who were the top qualifiers.

United 85 (Angela Sexton 14, Paige Stewart 14; Jonelle Culling 3-18, Sally Wenham 2-12, Aria Cameron 2-12) lost to Marist 86-4 (Wenham 21, Nicole Thessman 14; Sexton 2-29) by six wickets.